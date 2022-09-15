Read full article on original website
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
12 autumn wreaths to get you in the spirit of the season
Dress your door in these pumpkin decorated, faux-flower and light-up autumn wreaths
How Often Should You Water Succulents?
Whoever said that succulents are super easy to grow indoors has clearly never overwatered a succulent before and it shows. Contrary to popular belief, these common houseplants can be tricky for many plant lovers to keep happy indoors. However, once you get the hang of caring for them, succulents truly can be very hardy and forgiving houseplants. The trick is understanding what they need and how to give it to them. So before you go accidentally overwatering that beautiful new succulent you just brought home, here’s what you need to know about how often you should be watering succulents grown indoors.
Amazon Has Thousands of Front Door Wreaths for Fall — and These Are the 10 Best
Prices start at $14 It's almost time to say goodbye to summer — and the seasonal decor adorning your home. If you're ready to give your front door a festive update for fall, you're going to want to head to Amazon. Right now, the mega retailer has more than 4,000 fall wreaths that will instantly make your home autumn-ready. Featuring everything from fall foliage and bright berries to small pumpkins and mini pinecones, there's a wreath for every door. And since they're artificial, they'll greet your guests all...
Create Your Own Greenhouse At Home
Young man tending to herbs and vegetable plants in a beautiful greenhouse(shutterstock/Snorre Roberg) If you love gardening, figuring out how to create your own greenhouse at home can take your hobby or hobby farm to the next level. Greenhouses make for healthier plants because they provide a controlled environment protected from many animals and insects. The plants in your greenhouse will also be safe from many types of weather, and you can control soil types for individual plants, letting you plant all sorts of species throughout the year.
This year's apple picking season could be one of the best, orchards say
GRANT, Minn. -- We're now in prime apple picking time, and local growers say this year's crop is one of the best yet.So far this has been Sunnybrook Orchard's most successful growing season since they started growing apples in 2016. Last year they had two bushels of Zestar apples to sell, this year they have 155 to sell.Last year, bad weather destroyed their crop. The growing season started out well despite the drought, because they have an irrigation system in place on the farm. But late summer hail and wind storms came through and either knocked their apples off the trees...
Plant Flower Bulbs Now for a Blast of Spring Color
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Avid gardeners like Jim Jonker, 72, of Holland, Michigan, appreciate the “delayed gratification”...
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Dining Tables?
If you're sticking to a strict budget but still dying for something new to spruce up the dining room, we know exactly where you want to shop!
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss is used a lot in gardening, but there is a good reason why we shouldn't use it. Here are the details of why this gardening staple isn't the best.
Gardening doesn't stop just because it's fall: Some tips
As summer turns to fall, the garden may seem to fade into the background. But there’s still plenty of action going on underground, so this is no time to rest.For starters, your plants still need water. Although their thirst will wane as temperatures cool, perennials, trees and shrubs in colder regions actually require extra water in early autumn to help them prepare for (and successfully emerge from) dormancy. In cooler zones, plant pansies for a dash of fall color. They’ll die down over winter but return to bloom again next spring until the heat of summer does them in. In...
5 Tips For Creating The Perfect Indoor Garden
Incorporating plants into your home has many benefits and can really bring some life to your space. Here are 5 tips for creating the perfect indoor garden.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
Ways To Make Your Home More Accessible Without Renovating
If you or a loved one requires an accessible home, you can make things more functional around the house -- no construction necessary. Here are some tips.
A Design Expert Explains How To Enhance Your Home With A Farmhouse Aesthetic – Exclusive
Jennifer Burt, founder of the expert design blog "Mississippi Maximalism" stopped by House Digest to share her best tips for incorporating this beloved style.
The Best Way To Refinish A Wooden Door
The front door is one of the first things people notice when looking at the entrance of a home. Here is The best way to refinish a wooden door.
5 Creative Places To Use Shiplap In Your Home
Shiplap is a wonderful visual element that can be added to the home in a number of versatile and easy-to-use ways. Here are some creative places to use it.
House Digest Survey: Which Lifestyle Change Influenced Your Home Design?
House Digest surveyed readers to discover the lifestyle change that influenced their home preferences and the overall layout. Check it out!
5 Tips For Bringing Retro Glam Style Into Your Home Decor
If you want to add some retro glam to your home, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are 5 tips for bringing retro glam style into your home decor.
How David Bromstad Gets Works Of Art To Pop When Choosing Paint Colors
It would be unfortunate to lose the punch of a gorgeous piece of artwork by hanging it against the wrong backdrop. Here's what one color expert does.
5 Tips For Keeping Your Pets Out Of Your Garden
A home garden can have many benefits, but pets can sometimes destroy or eat plants. Here are 5 tips to keep your pets out of your garden.
