Chicago-area chefs cook for people of war-torn Tigray, Ethiopia

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The war in Ukraine continues to make headlines, but there's also a civil war going on in Tigray, Ethiopia, which began in November of 2020.

"A war broke out between the Northern region and the central government which left civilians under siege," said Tigist Reda, owner and operator of Demera Ethiopian Restaurant in Uptown .

"There isn't any medical or food going on,” Reda said. “People haven't been paid for 10 months, and they can't access their own banks. It's really a dire situation."

Reda was born in Ethiopia and immigrated to the U.S.in 1997. Most of her family remains in the war town region of Tigray.

"I haven't spoken to my mother or my siblings with young children for almost a year now," she said.

Reda was one of dozens of Chicago-area chefs who took part in the spring's Chefs Cook for Ukraine.

"When I cooked for that event, I said to my colleagues, hey, by the way there is a war in Tigray where I'm from,” Reda said. “That's when the chef community jumped into help."

The Ukraine event at Navy Pier in March was sold out and it raised $600,000 for Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen.

"Over the course of last year, I was introduced to Tigist,” said Sarah Stegner, co-chef and co-owner of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook . “I watched her rally and raise money for the women and children of Tigray. I was very impressed with her initiative and drive and for me, women in leadership is really important. I knew she'd make a difference so I said, ‘What can we do to help?’"

Stegner and dozens of other chefs are now banding together to raise money for the Tigray refugees.

"Most people have never heard of Tigray or where it was,” Stegner said. “To understand what's happening there to people in the world that need support and help. It's a basic humanitarian drive to make a difference."

Reda traveled to Sudan in January.

"There are 60,000 refugees that have fled to Sudan,” Reda said. “While I was there we opened a wellness center and a feeding program for children there. In Tigray, there are third parties that work with us for feeding programs."

Reda said many people weren't lucky enough to get out.

"There are still people stuck there because the region is under tight siege. I get texts from people that my family is OK, but I believe they are OK," she said.

Stegner said the 30 chefs and restaurants are now involved in the event.

"Tigist is one of our own,” Stegner said. “If we're going to support, we need to embrace this. It empowered us that we are a group of restaurant chefs who struggled through COVID. Devastation, unrest and then to do something for someone else to make an impact elsewhere felt really good."

There will be tastings, Ethiopian clothes, culture and music.

Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray will be held Sept. 21 at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture in Humboldt Park .

Tickets are available online .

All proceeds go toward Health Professionals Network for Tigray. Ticket and vendor sales will go towards purchasing food aid, life-saving emergency supplies, medication, medical supplies, etc.

The goal is to raise $100,000.

"There isn't any news about what's happening in Tigray,” Reda said. “There are 6 million people under siege there and no one knows about it."

