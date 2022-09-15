Free home security cameras now available to select Chicago residents

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago’s program to provide rebates to residents for the purchase of surveillance cameras has gotten a high response. With 4,000 applications received thus far, the city is now doing something to help those that might not be able to afford the cameras upfront.

“When we see things all the time…We don’t say nothing. You don’t have to say nothing now, ‘cause the camera will talk for you,” 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts said.

Mitts helped announce an income based expansion of the Home and Business Protection Program. Now, in addition to rebates that are offered for the purchase of security cameras, those making up to 300% of the federal poverty level can apply to receive the cameras upfront and at no cost.

While the police department does not have direct access to registered cameras, CPD Deputy Chief of Detectives Rahman Muhammad said that registration does help detectives narrow canvassing efforts when a crime is committed.

He said, to date, business owners and residents have registered nearly 2,000 cameras across the city, holding criminals accountable in 57 investigations.

