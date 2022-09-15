ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leah Remini Is Hoping to Set a Real Estate Record by Selling Her $13 Million Studio City Estate

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago

With their daughter off to college, Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán are looking to downsize and hopefully, set a real estate record with the Studio City home they just put on the market for a whopping $12.995 million. The estate is in the coveted area of Fryman Canyon in Los Angeles (George and Amal Clooney and Bruno Mars are longtime neighbors), so it wouldn’t be that shocking if they unlock this achievement.

They will also make a handsome profit if they get their asking price because the couple bought the stunning property in 2003 for $3.75 million — that would triple their investment. The home sits on over an acre-and-a-half of land and boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread out over 10,326 square feet. While we only have a photo of the exterior, the listing, per Dirt, describes the estate as a “meticulously refined traditional residence” with plenty of A-list amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esqqv_0hwxZOsu00
Aerial view of Leah Remini’s home. Google.

The primary suite offers a sitting room, dual bathrooms and closets (any spouse will love this feature), and a majestic view of the mountains. It’s no secret that Remini loves to dance after her contestant stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2013 and her judging gig on the most recent season of So You Think You Can Dance, so yes, there is a dance studio on site. The property is ultra-private, so the backyard is perfect for any celebrity wanting to frolic in the lush grass or take a dip in the stunning pool.

There’s no word on where Remini and Pagán are heading next, especially since she’s an undergrad at New York University right now. With a major profit likely heading their way, the couple is going to be able to buy their next dream home.

Before you go, click here to see all of the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes!

