Tight ends get involved in Illini offense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois has a bye week after a big win over Virginia at home. The Illini offense was consistent during the game passing and rushing nearly 200 yards each.

While running back Chase Brown had a huge impact on the offense, with half the rushing yards, the tight ends were getting involved, something the Illini didn’t do in their first two games. Tight ends Tip Reiman and Michael Marchese scored the two touchdowns for Illinois. Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. says it’s nice having options for quarterback Tommy Devito.

“It was nice for those guys to get involved,” Barry Lunney Jr. said. “That’s something that I think we’ve got guys that can make plays and bring some, an element of threat in the passing game is good for those guys to do that for us on Saturday.”

“I think the entire offense gets every position involved in a major way, which is really cool,” Sophomore Tip Reiman said. “You don’t see that a lot. A lot of people are really heavy on one position and I feel like our offense does a great job with using everyone kind of as a key component.”

Illinois will face Chattanooga at home on Thursday, September 22nd.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.