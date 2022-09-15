ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, SC

2022 Hispanic Heritage Festival in Saluda on Saturday

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Festival will be happening on Saturday in Saluda, South Carolina.

This festive event will take place at Saluda Park located at 416 S. Jefferson Street starting at 10 A.M.

“There is a large Hispanic population in Saluda,” say festival organizers. “So many of them have embraced our community and become very active and contributory to the Town of Saluda. They not only want to celebrate their Heritage, but they also want to share their heritage and culture (which is quite rich in food and the arts) with everyone, not just people of Hispanic Heritage. Please consider attending the Festival and tell other people about it. It’s open to everyone.”

Organizers add that visitors will have a chance to enjoy refreshments, food, and experience cultural activities, as well as learn about organizations and resources available in the community, and attendees will be able to enjoy lots of food and a pinata filled with candy.

According to organizers, there will be a Latin dance workshop and lessons given by Buenavista Cuba Cafe from 11 A.M. until Noon, followed by LIVE music featuring Latin Caravan, the “Oasis for Latin Music,” from noon until 3 P.M., and a local church will be sponsoring a bouncy house along with at least 20 vendor booths.

The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Festival is open and free to the public.

