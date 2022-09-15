A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.

DECATUR COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO