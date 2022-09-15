Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
Albany police discover dirt bike 'chop shop,' make arrest
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers found stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers Monday while responding to the 1800 block of W. Broad Ave. after receiving a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Suspects Jacquarious Oliver and...
Americus Police looking for suspect after shots fired into home, man injured
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot when a bullet came through the window of his home during an altercation involving individuals on the street outside nearby. According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 1, 2022, at around 5:45 p.m., in the area […]
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
wfxl.com
2 arrested after stolen dirt bikes, four wheelers discovered after citizen's tip
On September 12, Albany police responded to the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Upon arrival, officers say that they noticed that this was a location for stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. 19-year-old Jacquarious Oliver and 21-year-old Anthony Taylor III...
wgxa.tv
Police: Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m.
GBI heads drug-trafficking investigation that leads to four arrests
TIFTON — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000. The following were arrested and charged:. ·...
On Common Ground News
Georgia Attorney General: Atlanta woman convicted of neglect, exploitation of disabled and elderly
ATLANTA– Attorney General Chris Carr announced the conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
wfxl.com
Pilot makes emergency landing in Decatur County, escaped unharmed
A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS; Albany transit station taking shape on Oglethorpe Boulevard
The site of the coming Albany Transportation Center is teeming with activities as workers are busy on the exterior and interior as well as the bus shelter. The station, located at the site of the former Trailways building, is scheduled to be completed in January.
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
Phoebe work on residential nursing center can move forward, Dougherty Superior Court judge rules
ALBANY – A Dougherty County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that demolition of five buildings that was temporarily halted a week ago can proceed, clearing the way for work to resume on a residential nursing education center. Judge Victoria Darrisaw rejected the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission’s challenge seeking...
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
Albany Herald
Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday
ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Voter-rights groups make stop at Albany State during bus tour ahead of November election
Black Voters Matter and other voter organizations made the first stop in a multi-state tour at Albany State University on Friday. The organizers of "the blackest bus in America" are reaching out to young voters and students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to drive enthusiasm for the November elections. The tour will hit cities and campuses in 12 states prior to election day.
