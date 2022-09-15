ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police discover dirt bike 'chop shop,' make arrest

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers found stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers Monday while responding to the 1800 block of W. Broad Ave. after receiving a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Suspects Jacquarious Oliver and...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Decatur County, escaped unharmed

A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA
WALB 10

Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday

ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Voter-rights groups make stop at Albany State during bus tour ahead of November election

Black Voters Matter and other voter organizations made the first stop in a multi-state tour at Albany State University on Friday. The organizers of "the blackest bus in America" are reaching out to young voters and students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to drive enthusiasm for the November elections. The tour will hit cities and campuses in 12 states prior to election day.
ALBANY, GA

