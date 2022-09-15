ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A race to remember: Charleston's Annual 9/11 Heroes Run

DANIELS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Charleston residents rose early this morning and put on their running shoes to run the 9/11 Heroes Run, honoring the lives lost 21 years ago. Civilians, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Citadel Cadets, and the Charleston County Sheriff's office attended the 5k race.
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
Two arrested in connection with Colleton gas station shooting

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a gas station shooting in Colleton County on September 16, according to Colleton's Sheriff's office. On Friday deputies responded to a shooting at the Pak-a-Sak gas station on Sidney's Road. Detectives saw a Honda crash into...
'Suspicious' fire in Beaufort County destroys mobile home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and other agencies responded to a mobile home fire Thursday night that has been determined suspicious, according to officials. Emergency crews, including Beaufort County EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and MCAS Fire Rescue, responded to a reported fire. They responded to...

