Gods Shepard's Outreach Ministry to host " Grand Feast Fellowship" in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The God's Shepard Outreach Ministry will be hosting a " Grand Feast Fellowship" on Oct. 1. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to serve the homeless and underprivileged. Food, Clothing, and blankets will be available. The ministry will also be...
Reward offered for Cane Bay-area teen missing more than a month
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of a missing Cane Bay-area teen is now offering a reward for tips on her location. A tip in the case could earn people a cash reward of $1,000, plus an additional $1,000 for information leading to the teen's location. Sarah Pipkin,...
A race to remember: Charleston's Annual 9/11 Heroes Run
DANIELS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Charleston residents rose early this morning and put on their running shoes to run the 9/11 Heroes Run, honoring the lives lost 21 years ago. Civilians, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Citadel Cadets, and the Charleston County Sheriff's office attended the 5k race.
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
The Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence returned to Charleston on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence. This year the theme was " We're All We Got" and all Women were encouraged to bring their husbands, Sons, Nephews, and Cousins. Since the beginning of...
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
Summerville man to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville’s IT Director is expected to compete on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" this week!. Lenny Larkin should appear on Monday's episode, the town said. "Wheel of Fortune" starts at 7 p.m.
Charleston-area man reaches new heights after double-lung transplant cures 40-year ailment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s probably a cliché, but it’s very, very true.”. That’s 40-year-old John Hoffman’s response when asked about his recent recovery and rebirth following a double-lung transplant. “I was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when I was two years old,” says...
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
Survivor of deadly James Island knife attack speaks out, asks for help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Theodore Wagner Jr. was charged with murder and attempted murder after brutally attacking a man and a woman behind a Folly Road business, Wagner remains in jail. Heather Shoppel survived but her fiancé did not. Shoppel, who is currently 13 weeks pregnant, and her...
Female body found across from Goose Creek park on Sunday, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police say a female body was located across from John McCants Veterans Park on Sunday afternoon. Police Chief LJ Roscoe said the body was found around 1:24 p.m., in a gazebo-like structure across the road from the park. Roscoe said no foul...
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
3 guns recovered at Philip Simmons High School; 2 students in custody: BCSD
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): Two students at Philip Simmons High School are in custody in connection to a firearms investigation Friday afternoon that caused the elementary, middle and high schools to go into lockdown, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the...
Charleston Co. jailer intentionally unlocked inmates' cell doors, ending in assault: SLED
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Charleston County detention deputy who was fired on Thursday is facing charges from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after she allowed multiple inmates to assault another inmate, according to a release from the agency. On Tuesday, 38-year-old Shannon Burden of Holly...
Two arrested in connection with Colleton gas station shooting
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a gas station shooting in Colleton County on September 16, according to Colleton's Sheriff's office. On Friday deputies responded to a shooting at the Pak-a-Sak gas station on Sidney's Road. Detectives saw a Honda crash into...
What should you do in an active shooter situation? Berkeley Co. deputies want to teach you
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the next month, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they will host educational presentations about active shooter situations. The presentations will be geared towards preparing residents with the knowledge of what to do if they encounter an active shooter situation, deputies...
'Suspicious' fire in Beaufort County destroys mobile home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and other agencies responded to a mobile home fire Thursday night that has been determined suspicious, according to officials. Emergency crews, including Beaufort County EMS, the Sheriff's Office, and MCAS Fire Rescue, responded to a reported fire. They responded to...
