One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting the evening of Sunday, Sept. 18 to update wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70. Work will take place over a three-week period on I-70 exit ramps from the Utah state line to Silverthorne. The project will start at exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) and continue east to exit 205 (Silverthorne). Motorists should note that ramp closures will take place only at night or in the early morning hours, and only one exit ramp will be closed at a time.

SILVERTHORNE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO