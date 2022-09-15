One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22

Read full article on original website
Vail Valley’s winter lodging picture remains uncertain
Summer lodging is ending on a high note, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as guests begin to book their winter trips. The latest mountain resort region numbers from Destimetrics, part of the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia, show a strong August making up part of a summer-long decline in hotel occupancy from 2021. August reservations compared to 2021 actually declined by about 5%, but rate increases of a similar amount resulted in roughly flat revenue.
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An officer arriving at the scene...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
BBC podcast reexamines Vail arson, tells new version of 1998 events
Vail locals listening to the BBC’s new podcast “Burn Wild” might be surprised to hear the version of events described by Chelsea Gerlach and narrator Leah Sottile. The podcast debuted Sept. 6 and reexamines the October 1998 arson on Vail Mountain, famously described by the FBI as “the worst act of eco-terrorism in the United States.”
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Curious Nature: You autumn know what is happening to our leaves
A kaleidoscope of colors are about to be unlocked as we transition into autumn; ocean-blue oregon-grape at our feet, bright red thimbleberries ripe for the picking, and hillsides of golden aspens await. Where would you guess we are in our fall color spectrum? Colorado State University predicts that we are...
Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz
On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
Vail resident launches new property management firm
Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van life as a...
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments
Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.
Salomone: Midge madness
Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
New snowboarding science fiction movie ‘The Battle for First Chair’ features Vail, Summit locals
There now exists a science fiction movie about snowboarding, and when one of the characters showed up at Comic-Con International in San Diego this year, staffers there told him it was a first descent of sorts. “They hadn’t really seen a snowboard character before,” said the film’s writer/director/producer, who goes...
I-70 ramp safety maintenance project begins Sunday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting the evening of Sunday, Sept. 18 to update wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70. Work will take place over a three-week period on I-70 exit ramps from the Utah state line to Silverthorne. The project will start at exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) and continue east to exit 205 (Silverthorne). Motorists should note that ramp closures will take place only at night or in the early morning hours, and only one exit ramp will be closed at a time.
Light and color — the allure of contemporary glass
Glass is unlike any other medium: Its ability to absorb and reflect light makes it an ever-changing opportunity to integrate both natural and artificial light into visually stimulating, artistic pieces. Evolution of glass. Historically, colored or textured glass had to be functional, mostly utilized in stained glass windows and vessels....
Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site
The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County. More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII. One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during...
Avon launches inaugural Heart and Soul music festival Saturday
The Town of Avon is closing out a full summer of outdoor concerts with the launch of a brand new music festival at Nottingham Park, with free admission for all. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Heart and Soul Music Festival will be taking place from 4-9 p.m. featuring two reggae artists, a number of food and beverage vendors and an atmosphere enhanced by light, laser and video art installations.
