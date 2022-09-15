ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22

By Tricia Swenson
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Vail Valley’s winter lodging picture remains uncertain

Summer lodging is ending on a high note, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as guests begin to book their winter trips. The latest mountain resort region numbers from Destimetrics, part of the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia, show a strong August making up part of a summer-long decline in hotel occupancy from 2021. August reservations compared to 2021 actually declined by about 5%, but rate increases of a similar amount resulted in roughly flat revenue.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

BBC podcast reexamines Vail arson, tells new version of 1998 events

Vail locals listening to the BBC’s new podcast “Burn Wild” might be surprised to hear the version of events described by Chelsea Gerlach and narrator Leah Sottile. The podcast debuted Sept. 6 and reexamines the October 1998 arson on Vail Mountain, famously described by the FBI as “the worst act of eco-terrorism in the United States.”
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Vail, CO
Society
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: You autumn know what is happening to our leaves

A kaleidoscope of colors are about to be unlocked as we transition into autumn; ocean-blue oregon-grape at our feet, bright red thimbleberries ripe for the picking, and hillsides of golden aspens await. Where would you guess we are in our fall color spectrum? Colorado State University predicts that we are...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz

On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
VAIL, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato Banton
Vail Daily

Vail resident launches new property management firm

Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments

Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.
EAGLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Classic Car#Sports Car#Wine#Trail Running#Gyptober Fall Fest#German#Schuhplatter#Brats#Bavarian
Vail Daily

Salomone: Midge madness

Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
EAGLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Porsche
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
Vail Daily

I-70 ramp safety maintenance project begins Sunday

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting the evening of Sunday, Sept. 18 to update wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70. Work will take place over a three-week period on I-70 exit ramps from the Utah state line to Silverthorne. The project will start at exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) and continue east to exit 205 (Silverthorne). Motorists should note that ramp closures will take place only at night or in the early morning hours, and only one exit ramp will be closed at a time.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Vail Daily

Light and color — the allure of contemporary glass

Glass is unlike any other medium: Its ability to absorb and reflect light makes it an ever-changing opportunity to integrate both natural and artificial light into visually stimulating, artistic pieces. Evolution of glass. Historically, colored or textured glass had to be functional, mostly utilized in stained glass windows and vessels....
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon launches inaugural Heart and Soul music festival Saturday

The Town of Avon is closing out a full summer of outdoor concerts with the launch of a brand new music festival at Nottingham Park, with free admission for all. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Heart and Soul Music Festival will be taking place from 4-9 p.m. featuring two reggae artists, a number of food and beverage vendors and an atmosphere enhanced by light, laser and video art installations.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy