tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Better Bear Market Buy: Coca-Cola vs. Procter & Gamble
Which consumer staples giant is the better safe-haven stock?
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cheniere Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Mondelez, Oracle, Shopify, Toast, Walmart and More
Thursday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Cheniere Energy, Constellation Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Enovix, Mondelez International, Oracle, Shopify, Southern Copper, Toast, Walmart and Workday.
Benzinga
Costco Wholesale Executive Vice President Sold $1.80M In Company Stock
Russell D Miller, Executive Vice President at Costco Wholesale COST, reported a large insider sell on September 14, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Miller sold 3,335 shares of Costco Wholesale. The total transaction amounted to $1,799,299.
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
tipranks.com
KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?
Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, International Paper, Uber and more
FedEx (FDX) – FedEx tumbled 20.3% in premarket trading after issuing a profit warning due to declining package delivery volumes around the world. The news has exacerbated fears of a slowing global economy, weighing on shares of other logistics companies like United Parcel Service (UPS), down 6.8%, and XPO Logistics (XPO), down 4.2%.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains After Unveiling $5 Billion Buyback Program, Repeating Profit Targets
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares moved higher Wednesday after the healthcare and pharmaceutical group unveiled a new $5 billion share buyback program and reaffirmed its full-year profit targets. Johnson & Johnson said the buyback plan, which will be funded by cash, will have no time limit and will target the...
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Motley Fool
Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week
Management gave a negative update at a recent investor conference. Higher-than-expected inflation is stirring fears of a recession, which isn't good for cyclical stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks fall after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded By Atlantic Equities
Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock fell 0.10% (As on September 16, 11:09:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Atlantic Equities analyst upgraded shares of the company to Overweight. The analyst also reduced the price target of Activision to $84 from $95. On Activision, he said they view the risk-reward as a positive given “substantial upside” if the Microsoft acquisition is approved and a much more limited downside if the deal does not complete. “On a standalone basis, Activision has started delivering on its strong content pipeline, which should see the company return to meaningful growth in CY23,” added the analyst.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too
Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
Activision Stock Higher As UK Watchdog Expands Probe Into $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares edged lower Thursday after competition watchdogs in Britain said they would need more time for a deeper probe into the impact of Microsoft's (MSFT) proposed $69 billion acquisition of the video game maker. The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal, which would value the 'World...
AOL Corp
FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble
FedEx (FDX) withdrew its full year earnings guidance and reported preliminary first quarter results that fell short of Wall Street estimates, sending shares tumbling in extended trading on Thursday. "Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S." FedEx CEO Raj...
