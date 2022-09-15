Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock fell 0.10% (As on September 16, 11:09:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Atlantic Equities analyst upgraded shares of the company to Overweight. The analyst also reduced the price target of Activision to $84 from $95. On Activision, he said they view the risk-reward as a positive given “substantial upside” if the Microsoft acquisition is approved and a much more limited downside if the deal does not complete. “On a standalone basis, Activision has started delivering on its strong content pipeline, which should see the company return to meaningful growth in CY23,” added the analyst.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO