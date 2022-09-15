ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Costco Wholesale Executive Vice President Sold $1.80M In Company Stock

Russell D Miller, Executive Vice President at Costco Wholesale COST, reported a large insider sell on September 14, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Miller sold 3,335 shares of Costco Wholesale. The total transaction amounted to $1,799,299.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?

Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, International Paper, Uber and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx tumbled 20.3% in premarket trading after issuing a profit warning due to declining package delivery volumes around the world. The news has exacerbated fears of a slowing global economy, weighing on shares of other logistics companies like United Parcel Service (UPS), down 6.8%, and XPO Logistics (XPO), down 4.2%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week

Management gave a negative update at a recent investor conference. Higher-than-expected inflation is stirring fears of a recession, which isn't good for cyclical stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded By Atlantic Equities

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock fell 0.10% (As on September 16, 11:09:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Atlantic Equities analyst upgraded shares of the company to Overweight. The analyst also reduced the price target of Activision to $84 from $95. On Activision, he said they view the risk-reward as a positive given “substantial upside” if the Microsoft acquisition is approved and a much more limited downside if the deal does not complete. “On a standalone basis, Activision has started delivering on its strong content pipeline, which should see the company return to meaningful growth in CY23,” added the analyst.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too

Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

FedEx (FDX) withdrew its full year earnings guidance and reported preliminary first quarter results that fell short of Wall Street estimates, sending shares tumbling in extended trading on Thursday. "Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S." FedEx CEO Raj...
STOCKS

