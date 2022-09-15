ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Spotsylvania County, VA
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Fire and Rescue earns new ISO rating

SCFR recently completed the Insurance Services Office (ISO) review of our fire suppression capabilities in Stafford County, a lengthy process which aligns with the department’s strategic plan. The department is pleased to share that effective December 1, 2022, Stafford County’s ISO rating will improve from a Class 4 to a Class 3. This improved score may help residents and businesses in the county lower their insurance costs.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake

There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Comcast to bring high-speed internet to more than 650 Homes in Stafford

Comcast to bring high-speed internet to more than 650 Homes in Stafford. Stafford County Board of Supervisors in partnership with Comcast announced the expansion of Comcast’s network deeper into Stafford County as part of its latest project through the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to extend broadband service to more Virginians. The area of the broadband expansion includes the Hartwood and Rock Hill election districts in Stafford County.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes

Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
NBC12

168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Fire and Rescue Honor Guard help prepare flags to be presented to families of the fallen

Stafford Fire and Rescue Honor Guard help prepare flags to be presented to families of the fallen. Stafford Fire and Resue says this week, members of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Honor Guard have spent time at the National Fire Academy as part of the Flag Raising/Folding Detail. Along with other Honor Guard members from across the country, they honorably raised and folded nearly 150 flags to be presented to families of the fallen in early October.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles

Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles. Deputies will be seeking charges for a juvenile student accused of throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School Bus and damaging a passing school bus. On September 14th at 4:39 p.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200...
STAFFORD, VA
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

