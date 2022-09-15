Read full article on original website
Spotsylvania School Board approves whopping contract for controversial superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Spotsylvania School Board just approved a whopping salary offer for its controversial superintendent candidate Mark Taylor. The board met in both closed and open sessions tonight to talk about it, and ended up agreeing upon $245,000 a year. The board's decision to select Taylor has...
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
Career-switcher program gets Virginia teachers into the classroom
Virginia’s career-switcher program—an alternative route to teacher licensure—can get those people into a classroom within five months.
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Fire and Rescue earns new ISO rating
SCFR recently completed the Insurance Services Office (ISO) review of our fire suppression capabilities in Stafford County, a lengthy process which aligns with the department’s strategic plan. The department is pleased to share that effective December 1, 2022, Stafford County’s ISO rating will improve from a Class 4 to a Class 3. This improved score may help residents and businesses in the county lower their insurance costs.
Virginia lawmaker drafts bill to enhance reporting school employee arrests
FAIRFAX, Va. — Next steps are underway to improve how law enforcement can better notify school districts in Virginia of school employee arrests. Virginia Sen. Scott Surovell, D-District 36, is ready to introduce a bill he drafted that would enhance the current Virginia code on reporting school employees and adult students for certain offenses.
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
fredericksburg.today
Comcast to bring high-speed internet to more than 650 Homes in Stafford
Comcast to bring high-speed internet to more than 650 Homes in Stafford. Stafford County Board of Supervisors in partnership with Comcast announced the expansion of Comcast’s network deeper into Stafford County as part of its latest project through the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to extend broadband service to more Virginians. The area of the broadband expansion includes the Hartwood and Rock Hill election districts in Stafford County.
Spotsylvania Sheriff: No more security at school board meetings
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office will no longer provide security at local school board meetings, citing concerns over freedom of expression for county citizens.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes
Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy Sheriff’s Office says they will no longer provide security at school board meetings
Spotsy Sheriff’s Office says they will no longer provide security at school board meetings. Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris has told the Spotsylvania School Board that his office will not provide security at board meetings beginning October 14th. Harris sent a letter to board members on Wednesday this week. Earlier...
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
NBC12
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Fire and Rescue Honor Guard help prepare flags to be presented to families of the fallen
Stafford Fire and Rescue Honor Guard help prepare flags to be presented to families of the fallen. Stafford Fire and Resue says this week, members of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Honor Guard have spent time at the National Fire Academy as part of the Flag Raising/Folding Detail. Along with other Honor Guard members from across the country, they honorably raised and folded nearly 150 flags to be presented to families of the fallen in early October.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles
Stafford school bus damaged after student throws water bottles. Deputies will be seeking charges for a juvenile student accused of throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School Bus and damaging a passing school bus. On September 14th at 4:39 p.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200...
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
