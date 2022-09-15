ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
ValueWalk

These Are the 10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week

Earnings seasons provide investors with unique opportunities. Generally, a company’s share price moves significantly ahead of its earnings, as well as when the company announces its earnings. Such price movement allows investors to make a sizable gain in a very short period of time. So, let’s take a look...
Zacks.com

Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date

U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
Benzinga

These Analysts Slash PT On Adobe Following Q3 Earnings, Figma Acquisition

Adobe Inc. ADBE reported earnings results for its third quarter and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates. The company also announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. Adobe shares dipped 16.8% to close at $309.13 on Thursday, and fell another 2.1% in pre-market trading...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Weekly Losing Streak

Stocks continued their push higher Friday, with today's gains helping the major market indexes snap a three-week losing streak. There was nothing particularly new today to boost investor sentiment. Both the economic and earnings calendars were thin. And early afternoon speeches from Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Fed Governor Christopher Waller echoed the hawkish tone struck by central bank officials in recent weeks. It could just be that Wall Street has come to terms with the fact that the Fed will almost certainly issue a third-straight 75 basis point rate increase at its policy meeting later this month. Or perhaps investors are simply taking advantage of bargains from the late-August selloff.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 191 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Color Star Technology CSCW saw the most significant move of...
Benzinga

Bristol-Myers Squibb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
cheddar.com

Stocks Fall, Indexes Slip Deeper in the Red for the Week

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks teetered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 which left major indexes well in the red for the week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Stocks...
Entrepreneur

It's Not Too Late for Investors to Start Buying GILD Stock

Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) has delivered solid segmental sales growth in the last reported quarter. In addition, the company’s various research breakthroughs and drug approvals should further bolster its performance in the coming months. Given its robust profitability and discounted valuation, we think it could be wise to scoop up GILD’s shares now. Read on….
