Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Salesforce Stock Undervalued?
The stock trades for well below its peers' valuation, but there might be a good reason for it.
Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week
Earnings seasons provide investors with unique opportunities. Generally, a company’s share price moves significantly ahead of its earnings, as well as when the company announces its earnings. Such price movement allows investors to make a sizable gain in a very short period of time. So, let’s take a look...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
Better Growth Stock Today: Upstart or Shopify?
Which of these two growth stocks is most likely to flourish in the long run?
OPEC Could Cut Production 1 Million Barrels per Day: 6 Energy Stocks to Buy Now Yielding 6% and More
OPEC is expected to step up production cuts, which would have a huge impact on energy pricing and for energy investors going forward. These six oil and natural gas related stocks have at least a 6% dividend and appear to have solid upside potential.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date
U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
Benzinga
These Analysts Slash PT On Adobe Following Q3 Earnings, Figma Acquisition
Adobe Inc. ADBE reported earnings results for its third quarter and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates. The company also announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. Adobe shares dipped 16.8% to close at $309.13 on Thursday, and fell another 2.1% in pre-market trading...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Weekly Losing Streak
Stocks continued their push higher Friday, with today's gains helping the major market indexes snap a three-week losing streak. There was nothing particularly new today to boost investor sentiment. Both the economic and earnings calendars were thin. And early afternoon speeches from Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Fed Governor Christopher Waller echoed the hawkish tone struck by central bank officials in recent weeks. It could just be that Wall Street has come to terms with the fact that the Fed will almost certainly issue a third-straight 75 basis point rate increase at its policy meeting later this month. Or perhaps investors are simply taking advantage of bargains from the late-August selloff.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 191 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Color Star Technology CSCW saw the most significant move of...
Benzinga
Bristol-Myers Squibb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
cheddar.com
Stocks Fall, Indexes Slip Deeper in the Red for the Week
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks teetered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 which left major indexes well in the red for the week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Stocks...
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, Kohl’s, Lucid, Marriott, Match, Netflix, Nordstrom, Palo Alto Networks, Wynn Resorts and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Activision Blizzard, Bumble, Devon Energy, Electronic Arts, EOG Resources, Fortinet, Kohl's, Lucid, Marriott International, Match, Netflix, Nordstrom, Palo Alto Networks, Permian Resources, Wynn Resorts and Zscaler.
It's Not Too Late for Investors to Start Buying GILD Stock
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) has delivered solid segmental sales growth in the last reported quarter. In addition, the company’s various research breakthroughs and drug approvals should further bolster its performance in the coming months. Given its robust profitability and discounted valuation, we think it could be wise to scoop up GILD’s shares now. Read on….
Comments / 0