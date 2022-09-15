Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLRE) where we have detected an approximate $99.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 123,700,000 to 126,100,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLRE, in trading today American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) is down about 1.6%, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) is down about 1.6%, and Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) is lower by about 1.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLRE, versus its 200 day moving average:

