Read full article on original website
Related
krwg.org
Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
PLANetizen
El Paso Launches Vision Zero Planning
An article by Martha Pskowski in the El Paso Times outlines the city’s recently approved plan to fund and implement Vision Zero research and interventions. According to the article, 75 people died in traffic crashes in El Paso in 2021, making it the 18th most dangerous city in the country for pedestrians, per Smart Growth America’s 2022 Dangerous by Design report. “On April 26, the City Council approved a contract for up to $682,619 with the California-based company Alta Planning + Design Inc. for consultation on Vision Zero planning from May 2022 to September 2023.”
cbs4local.com
A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding
$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lascruces.com
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
City Animal Services welcomes traveling veterinarian
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – City of El Paso Animal Services has announced the arrival of a traveling relief veterinarian who is assisting with surgical needs of the local shelter. The traveling relief veterinarian is said to be from the BISSELL Pet Foundation. This week alone, the Texas-licensed relief veterinarian will provide roughly 300 surgical […]
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
A Sinister Coffee Shop Awaits Your Presence in Northeast El Paso
Greeting, foolish mortals, I come to you today with yet another spooky location you need to check out. Northeast El Paso is now home to a new coffee shop with a sinister theme; The Dripping Cauldron (I love the name already!) Located at 9408 McCombs. The Dripping Cauldron is actually...
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LCPD offers safety tips for hikers, bikers, and runners
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Las Cruces police and fire department offers some safety tips for hikers, bikers and runners who partake in outdoor activities. Know your physical capabilities and the terrain for which you will be on. Plan your trek carefully and take into consideration weather reports, time of day, the expected duration and […]
KVIA
Community comes together for food truck fundraiser for injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An Organ Mountain football player remains in critical condition at University Medical Center after collapsing at a game against Deming on August 26. The community held a fundraiser to help his family with medical expenses. A food truck night was held in the parking lot...
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Churches Collect Donations To Help Asylum Seekers In Deming
National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Political controversy puts these immigrants, and the cities hosting them, squarely into the spotlight. Not making national news? The relatively small town of Deming, New Mexico (population 14,083). But something...
KVIA
Downtown El Paso is the place to be for two big events during the last part of September
EL PASO, Texas - If it's been awhile since you've explored downtown El Paso, you owe it to yourself to check out two big events. First, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17 from 3 to 11 pm. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District, the free event returns with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment. Join us on South El Paso Street, between Paisano and Fourth Avenue as we continue with this family friendly street festival. The free festivities will be filled with music by Mariachi Alegre and Frequenzia, and a variety of street vendors. Lucha Frontera, brought to you by Dos Equis and Tecate, returns to provide another epic performance to impress people of all ages. The complement of cultural entertainment to businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District will provide an experience designed to expose the public to South El Paso Street retailers. The B-17 Bomber Adult Beverage Booth will provide adult refreshments and a delicious collection of food trucks will satiate the tastes of the hungry public.
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
Comments / 0