ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Texas child sex predator sentenced in El Paso to life plus 300 years in prison

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27f2q0_0hwxXTyt00
  • Man filmed himself sexually abusing children
  • Other children secretly filmed in stores in El Paso

A convicted child sexual predator on Wednesday was sentenced to life plus 300 years in federal prison for a horrific reign of child exploitation, molestation and pornography stretching from the Texas Panhandle to El Paso.

Johnny George Gonzalez, 35, of Stratford, Texas, was convicted of filming himself sexually abusing at least six children — some as young as 4 years old — on videos that he shared online with other pedophiles on the darknet and via email, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said.

Gonzalez also admitted to secretly recording young boys and girls inappropriately in stores across El Paso, where he was residing when he was arrested by FBI agents on Sept. 9, 2021, prosecutors said.

Federal court:Former Horizon High School teacher gets life in online teen sex case

In federal court in Downtown El Paso, U.S. District Judge Frank Montalvo sentenced Gonzalez to life in prison plus an added 300 years to run consecutively after life. On May 25, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of production of child pornography.

"For eight years, Gonzalez documented his depraved sexual abuse through photographs and videos, which he then shared with pedophiles around the world," U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement.

"The heinous nature of his conduct will digitally live forever and continue to victimize these children," Hoff said. "While this sentence will not repair their pain and damage, it will ensure that he will never again have the opportunity to prey upon children."

Darknet investigation starts in Canada

The investigation began in Canada when Ontario Provincial Police encountered Gonzalez in a darknet forum where members exchanged videos and photos of child sexual abuse material, authorities said. Gonzalez allegedly shared links to digital files containing "thousands of images of child pornography and child erotica."

The case was referred to the FBI, which served a search warrant at Gonzalez's home in El Paso, where agents seized more than 65 electronic devices, including desk computers, laptops, tablets, hard drives, cellphones and thumb drives.

"To date, approximately one million images and videos constituting child pornography and child erotica have been found on Gonzalez’s devices," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news statement.

Child sexual exploitation went on for years

Federal prosecutors said Gonzalez abused the trust of friends and neighbors in a tight-knit community. Stratford is a small town of about 2,000 people located north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle.

Gonzalez confessed to filming pornographic videos sexually exploiting at least six children, ranging in age from 4 to 10 years old, beginning as early as 2014, according to court documents. Documents don't specify in what city the filming occurred and how Gonzalez had access to the children.

Prosecutors said that Gonzalez also admitted to traveling from El Paso through New Mexico to Stratford intending to have sex with a child in July 2021. Gonzalez has been jailed since his arrest by the FBI on Sept. 9, 2021.

"Protecting children from dangerous child predators is a priority for the FBI. The crimes committed by these offenders cause incalculable damage to their young innocent victims," said Jeffrey R. Downey, special agent in charge of the FBI in El Paso. FBI agents out of Amarillo assisted in the investigation.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a national effort to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse that the U.S. Department of Justice launched in 2006.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Stratford, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Child Predators#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Fbi#Horizon High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy