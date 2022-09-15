Read full article on original website
This Insider Just Pocketed Energy Transfer Stock (NYSE:ET) Worth $29.24M
A corporate insider bagged $29.24 million worth of ET stock yesterday. The stock has already risen by 47.1% this year. Yesterday, the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), Kelcy L. Warren, bought the company’s shares worth around $29.24 million. Going by the SEC filing, Mr. Warren bought about 2.43 million shares of the company at a weighted average price of $12.04 per share.
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cheniere Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Mondelez, Oracle, Shopify, Toast, Walmart and More
Thursday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Cheniere Energy, Constellation Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Enovix, Mondelez International, Oracle, Shopify, Southern Copper, Toast, Walmart and Workday.
Costco Wholesale Executive Vice President Sold $1.80M In Company Stock
Russell D Miller, Executive Vice President at Costco Wholesale COST, reported a large insider sell on September 14, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Miller sold 3,335 shares of Costco Wholesale. The total transaction amounted to $1,799,299.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades Downgrades: Adobe, Amgen, Barrick Gold, Enphase Energy, JD.com, Kinder Morgan, Lucid, Newmont, Starbucks, Union Pacific and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Adobe, Agnico Eagle Mines, Amgen, Barrick Gold, Comstock Resources, Enphase Energy, Huntsman, JD.com, Kinder Morgan, Lucid, Newmont, Okta, Starbucks, Union Pacific and Vale.
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
Warren Buffett Just Bought This Dividend Stock -- Is It Right for You?
Ally is trading at a cheap valuation from several perspectives. The online bank is benefitting from trends in the economy, but it also uses its capital efficiently. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now
These dividends have proven their durability.
OPEC Could Cut Production 1 Million Barrels per Day: 6 Energy Stocks to Buy Now Yielding 6% and More
OPEC is expected to step up production cuts, which would have a huge impact on energy pricing and for energy investors going forward. These six oil and natural gas related stocks have at least a 6% dividend and appear to have solid upside potential.
S&P 500 futures drop after FedEx stokes fears about economy
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
NIO, Lucid Group And Other Big Gainers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
Top 5 Picks From S&P 500's Best-Performing Sector Year to Date
U.S. stock markets have seen extreme volatility so far in 2022. All major large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap-centric stocks indexes have plummeted year to date. Most of the sectors are suffering from soaring inflationary pressure, global supply-chain disruptions and a higher interest rate regime. A notable exception is the energy sector, especially the crude oil industry. This sector continues to thrive this year after an impressive 2021.
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble
FedEx (FDX) withdrew its full year earnings guidance and reported preliminary first quarter results that fell short of Wall Street estimates, sending shares tumbling in extended trading on Thursday. "Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S." FedEx CEO Raj...
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.98% to 30,659.18 while the NASDAQ fell 1.73% to 11,352.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.31% to 3,850.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
Chevron Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chevron. Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.
XOM, CVX, HES: U.S. Politicians Recently Traded in These Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks
In this article, we will look at the trading activities of some U.S. politicians in offshore oil and gas drilling companies XOM, CVX, and HES. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are the three offshore oil and gas drilling companies that have been traded (bought and sold) by U.S. politicians in the past three months.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest,...
