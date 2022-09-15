Read full article on original website
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Is Salesforce Stock Undervalued?
The stock trades for well below its peers' valuation, but there might be a good reason for it.
Benzinga
Looking At Amazon.com's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com. Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 46 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cheniere Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Mondelez, Oracle, Shopify, Toast, Walmart and More
Thursday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Cheniere Energy, Constellation Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Enovix, Mondelez International, Oracle, Shopify, Southern Copper, Toast, Walmart and Workday.
tipranks.com
This Insider Just Pocketed Energy Transfer Stock (NYSE:ET) Worth $29.24M
A corporate insider bagged $29.24 million worth of ET stock yesterday. The stock has already risen by 47.1% this year. Yesterday, the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), Kelcy L. Warren, bought the company’s shares worth around $29.24 million. Going by the SEC filing, Mr. Warren bought about 2.43 million shares of the company at a weighted average price of $12.04 per share.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Adobe, Boeing and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. FedEx – Shares of the delivery giant slid about 21.4% after the company preannounced disappointing results for the recent quarter, citing weakness in global shipment volumes, and several Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock. CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects the economy to enter a "worldwide recession" on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. FedEx dragged its peers UPS and XPO Logistics down about 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades Downgrades: Adobe, Amgen, Barrick Gold, Enphase Energy, JD.com, Kinder Morgan, Lucid, Newmont, Starbucks, Union Pacific and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Adobe, Agnico Eagle Mines, Amgen, Barrick Gold, Comstock Resources, Enphase Energy, Huntsman, JD.com, Kinder Morgan, Lucid, Newmont, Okta, Starbucks, Union Pacific and Vale.
FedEx’s Dire Market Prediction: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade CrowdStrike, Snowflake and More
Friday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Adobe, Alcoa, Autodesk, Baidu, CrowdStrike, FedEx, Infosys, International Paper, Snowflake and more.
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
PBF Energy PBF - P/E: 2.66. California Resources has been featured as a value stock. California Resources's Q2 EPS sits at $1.13, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.53%.
