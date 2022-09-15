Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Down 25%, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?
Several of Microsoft's segments are under pressure today. Focus on cash flow and market share, which are both excellent.
tipranks.com
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw $9 billion wiped off its Apple stake on Tuesday - as the iPhone maker shed $154 billion of market value in a single day
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stake drop by $9 billion on Tuesday. Apple shares fell 6% as stocks tanked, slashing the iPhone maker's market cap by $154 billion. The one-day drop in Apple's market value was the sixth-largest in US stock-market history. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
How Apple Stock Could Sink 21%: Analyst Report
Nearly all analysts on Wall Street believe that owning Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is a good idea. But one bearish expert stands out from the crowd – we have talked about ItauBBA’s Thiago Kapulskis and his underperform thesis on AAPL recently. The analyst, in...
FedEx, UPS And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. FedEx Corporation FDX shares dipped 19.7% to $164.43 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
Is Salesforce Stock Undervalued?
The stock trades for well below its peers' valuation, but there might be a good reason for it.
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
tipranks.com
Near-Term Challenges a Dampener for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Says Analyst
Due to the near-term headwinds, which are expected to take their toll on Nvidia’s revenue and earnings, Mizuho Securities analyst has lowered his estimates and price target on NVDA stock. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is down about 56% year-to-date. In addition to this significant value erosion, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay...
Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks
With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
msn.com
Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday
A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The company's stock took a 1.5% hit on the day because of an analyst's price-target cut. That decline was slightly steeper than the 1.1% fall of the S&P 500 index.
Motley Fool
Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week
Management gave a negative update at a recent investor conference. Higher-than-expected inflation is stirring fears of a recession, which isn't good for cyclical stocks.
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week
Earnings seasons provide investors with unique opportunities. Generally, a company’s share price moves significantly ahead of its earnings, as well as when the company announces its earnings. Such price movement allows investors to make a sizable gain in a very short period of time. So, let’s take a look...
1 Stock That Continues to Outperform the S&P 500
Software giant Microsoft (MSFT) reported robust fourth-quarter financials. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued transition of businesses to cloud platforms. The tech stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. And in addition to market-beating price returns, MSFT has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. So, this stock is an excellent option for investors looking for a steady income and long-term capital appreciation. Read on….
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Activision Stock Higher As UK Watchdog Expands Probe Into $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares edged lower Thursday after competition watchdogs in Britain said they would need more time for a deeper probe into the impact of Microsoft's (MSFT) proposed $69 billion acquisition of the video game maker. The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal, which would value the 'World...
