Stocks continued their push higher Friday, with today's gains helping the major market indexes snap a three-week losing streak. There was nothing particularly new today to boost investor sentiment. Both the economic and earnings calendars were thin. And early afternoon speeches from Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Fed Governor Christopher Waller echoed the hawkish tone struck by central bank officials in recent weeks. It could just be that Wall Street has come to terms with the fact that the Fed will almost certainly issue a third-straight 75 basis point rate increase at its policy meeting later this month. Or perhaps investors are simply taking advantage of bargains from the late-August selloff.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO