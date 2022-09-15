Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs Says Beware of Dangerous Fall Market Volatility: 7 Safe Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
September is the worst month of the year for stocks, but the real scary month this year could be October, and not just because of the potential for a spooky Halloween. With third-quarter earnings on deck, typical seasonal worries and what most likely will be another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate, the analysts at Goldman Sachs are urging investors to avoid investing in the indexes and focus on single stocks for alpha generation.
Warren Buffett Has $71 Billion Invested in These 4 Stocks
Warren Buffett buys high-quality companies and holds them through market crashes and corrections. Buffett likes financial sector stocks, including payment processors and banks. Bank of America, Moody's, U.S. Bancorp, and American Express make up 21% of Berkshire's stock portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warren Buffett Just Bought This Dividend Stock -- Is It Right for You?
Ally is trading at a cheap valuation from several perspectives. The online bank is benefitting from trends in the economy, but it also uses its capital efficiently. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now
These dividends have proven their durability.
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week
Earnings seasons provide investors with unique opportunities. Generally, a company’s share price moves significantly ahead of its earnings, as well as when the company announces its earnings. Such price movement allows investors to make a sizable gain in a very short period of time. So, let’s take a look...
Better Growth Stock Today: Upstart or Shopify?
Which of these two growth stocks is most likely to flourish in the long run?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
These Analysts Slash PT On Adobe Following Q3 Earnings, Figma Acquisition
Adobe Inc. ADBE reported earnings results for its third quarter and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates. The company also announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. Adobe shares dipped 16.8% to close at $309.13 on Thursday, and fell another 2.1% in pre-market trading...
OPEC Could Cut Production 1 Million Barrels per Day: 6 Energy Stocks to Buy Now Yielding 6% and More
OPEC is expected to step up production cuts, which would have a huge impact on energy pricing and for energy investors going forward. These six oil and natural gas related stocks have at least a 6% dividend and appear to have solid upside potential.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Weekly Losing Streak
Stocks continued their push higher Friday, with today's gains helping the major market indexes snap a three-week losing streak. There was nothing particularly new today to boost investor sentiment. Both the economic and earnings calendars were thin. And early afternoon speeches from Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Fed Governor Christopher Waller echoed the hawkish tone struck by central bank officials in recent weeks. It could just be that Wall Street has come to terms with the fact that the Fed will almost certainly issue a third-straight 75 basis point rate increase at its policy meeting later this month. Or perhaps investors are simply taking advantage of bargains from the late-August selloff.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock increased by 13.6% to $0.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares increased by 13.33% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock increased by 12.86% to...
Benzinga
Bristol-Myers Squibb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy
Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
It's Not Too Late for Investors to Start Buying GILD Stock
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) has delivered solid segmental sales growth in the last reported quarter. In addition, the company’s various research breakthroughs and drug approvals should further bolster its performance in the coming months. Given its robust profitability and discounted valuation, we think it could be wise to scoop up GILD’s shares now. Read on….
Comments / 0