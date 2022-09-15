ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home.

According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that two men — at least one of whom was armed — were trying to break down his door.

The homeowner said that he shot one of the men and the other fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Arriving deputies found the armed man dead on the porch.

The homeowner came out unarmed and recounted the night’s events to deputies. He also told them where the gun he used was located and provided footage from a home security camera. No charges have been filed against him at this time.

DCSO: Hours-long standoff began as domestic disturbance

CCSO is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 549-2211 or email submit-a-tip@colletoncounty.org

Comments / 14

Pam Mcleod
3d ago

you shouldn't have to wait until an intruder is inside to protect yourself because by then it might be to late

Reply(1)
6
Torrez Rodolfo
3d ago

ha, ha ha, good for him and good job. well done, defend your property. That was not his to go into. ha ha , ha good job.

Reply
3
