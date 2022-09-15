Read full article on original website
Teen dead, another hospitalized after Friday night crash
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager remains in intensive care after a fatal crash Friday evening involving two high school students in Siskiyou County. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the area of Ager Road, north of Shelly Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
FireWatch: CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit has command of the Mountain Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire’s Siskiyou Unit is in charge of the Mountain Fire this morning. It took command of the wildfire burning about ten miles west of Weed at 7am today. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 had been managing the wildfire response in southern Siskiyou County. The...
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
FireWatch: California fire figures show deaths up, acres down
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is sharing its California Statewide Fire Summary today. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) says as of this morning the State has 6,643 firefighters working on 10 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires in California. It says yesterday firefighters responded to 24 new initial attack wildfires across the state.
Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
Mountain Fire increases in containment, extra firefighters being relocated
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mountain Fire is growing slowly as firefighters are inching towards full containment. Overnight, the fire grew only four acres, bringing the total to 13,440 acres. But, also growing is the containment percentage. Since yesterday, fire crews have been able to increase containment to 75%, which is a 5% increase.
Insurance Commissioner Lara fights to protect wildfire victims in Siskiyou County
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With another major wildfire threatening Siskiyou County and its homeowners, Insurance Commissioner Riccardo Lara reordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage for these homeowners, following Governor Newsom's emergency declaration. Lara's bulletin protects those properties by shielding them within the perimeter or adjacent ZIP codes...
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
Rain arrives in Northern California | Live radar, road conditions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1
Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at one month: evacuations lifted, roadblocks set for access points
MERLIN, Ore. -- This weekend shows the last evacuation alert notification for Rum Creek Fire as "there are currently no active evacuations in Josephine County." Josephine County's emergency management office said Friday that the Josephine County Sheriff's Office had canceled its wildfire Level 2 Evacuation alert for: North of Indian Mary Park, Stratton Creek Road, and West Pickett Road; South of Lower Grave Creek Road; East of the Rogue River; West of Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek.
FireWatch: ODF & BLM lower fire risk levels, though still high with restrictions
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- The Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District are announcing this morning reduced fire danger risk levels in Southwest Oregon to take effect overnight. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says its lands' fire risk level is lowering from Extreme...
Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary
REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
Yreka, historic capitol of the State of Jefferson and home of an exhibit to the movement | Bartell's Backroads
YREKA, Calif. — Northern California has a lot of natural resources the entire state depends on including lots of water, lots of lumber and lots of minerals. According to Grace Bennett, president of the Siskiyou County Museum, there is one thing Northern California doesn’t have a lot of...
Man pleads guilty to multiple felonies and violations, is sentenced to 20 years by judge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County DA’s Office says that a 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to three felonies, two violations and admitted to having been priorly convicted. Demenn Spade has pleaded guilty to three felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence involving great bodily injury...
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
