Siskiyou County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Teen dead, another hospitalized after Friday night crash

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager remains in intensive care after a fatal crash Friday evening involving two high school students in Siskiyou County. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the area of Ager Road, north of Shelly Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area

YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
YREKA, CA
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: California fire figures show deaths up, acres down

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is sharing its California Statewide Fire Summary today. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) says as of this morning the State has 6,643 firefighters working on 10 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires in California. It says yesterday firefighters responded to 24 new initial attack wildfires across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Mountain Fire increases in containment, extra firefighters being relocated

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mountain Fire is growing slowly as firefighters are inching towards full containment. Overnight, the fire grew only four acres, bringing the total to 13,440 acres. But, also growing is the containment percentage. Since yesterday, fire crews have been able to increase containment to 75%, which is a 5% increase.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Insurance Commissioner Lara fights to protect wildfire victims in Siskiyou County

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With another major wildfire threatening Siskiyou County and its homeowners, Insurance Commissioner Riccardo Lara reordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage for these homeowners, following Governor Newsom's emergency declaration. Lara's bulletin protects those properties by shielding them within the perimeter or adjacent ZIP codes...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea

SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
REDDING, CA
ABC10

Rain arrives in Northern California | Live radar, road conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Klamath Alerts

MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM

The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
MEDFORD, OR
thetrek.co

Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1

Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
SEIAD VALLEY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at one month: evacuations lifted, roadblocks set for access points

MERLIN, Ore. -- This weekend shows the last evacuation alert notification for Rum Creek Fire as "there are currently no active evacuations in Josephine County." Josephine County's emergency management office said Friday that the Josephine County Sheriff's Office had canceled its wildfire Level 2 Evacuation alert for: North of Indian Mary Park, Stratton Creek Road, and West Pickett Road; South of Lower Grave Creek Road; East of the Rogue River; West of Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary

REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
REDDING, CA
KDRV

Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana

WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
WOLF CREEK, OR
