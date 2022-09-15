ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AG investigating 2 Minneapolis businesses that are gun violence hotspots

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJOiB_0hwxVu7K00
BringMeTheNews

Attorney General Keith Ellison has launched a civil investigation into two North Minneapolis businesses where two separate shootings left eight people shot this month.

Ellison, with assistance from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, is investigating whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are "maintaining or permitting an unlawful public nuisance" on their properties, the AG's office announced.

The corner of W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue, where the businesses are situated, has long been a troubled spot marred by gun violence and drug trading.

In an announcement Thursday, Ellison said he's using the power of his office to take a new approach to stemming the epidemic of gun violence.

“Companies or properties that turn a blind eye to gun violence and other threats to public safety happening on their premises need to know we are watching and will act," Ellison stated. "Keeping people and communities safe takes everyone, so I encourage anyone with concerns about these businesses to come forward.”

The investigation is intended to examine what steps, if any, Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are taking to address repeated, unlawful behavior occurring on their premises.

"The investigation further seeks to determine whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are maintaining or permitting unlawful public nuisance activity on their properties," the AG's office stated.

Community input is being sought as part of the investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis

A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka police chief remembers Officer Eric Groebner: "Our community is hurting"

ANOKA, Minn. – The people of Anoka and the city's police department are coping with the unexpected death of an officer.Eric Groebner died suddenly this week. Chief Eric Peterson says he had a medical condition."Our officers are down and they're hurting because of the loss of a friend, and our community is hurting because of a loss of a friend and one of their officers," Peterson said.He says you knew you had a friend for life when you met Groebner."He listens to you," Peterson said. "He wants to understand who you are and how he can be of service...
ANOKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills

MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Ellison investigating businesses at crime-infested intersection in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s investigating whether two north Minneapolis businesses are permitting an unlawful public nuisance on their properties. The two business in question are Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both at the corner of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North. Ellison says both locations have been sites of numerous acts of gun violence, with a total of eight people shot in two incidents less than a week apart earlier this month. The attorney general says the area is described as one of the city’s largest open-air drug bazaars. Ellison says he’s using the power of his office to take “new approaches to stem the epidemic of gun violence.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mpls Community Safety Commissioner answers questions about police staffing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The newly appointed Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner is responding to questions about how Minneapolis Police are allocating resources. On Wednesday, FOX 9 broke down the Minneapolis Police Department's staffing data from over the last three years which suggests despite the fact that the majority of crime is happening during evening hours in some precincts, Minneapolis Police aren't shifting resources to the more demanding parts of the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
willmarradio.com

Violent weekend in The Twin Cities

(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

AG opens civil probe into gas station, liquor store in north Minneapolis

A civil investigation is underway to determine whether a north Minneapolis gas station and liquor store at the same intersection are "turning a blind eye" to chronic violence, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office said Thursday. Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that his office and the Hennepin County...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Hotspots#Ag#Winner Gas Station
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
voiceofalexandria.com

Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
CENTERVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
OSCEOLA, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
78K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy