Clark County, OH

New legislation introduced to honor fallen Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CLARK COUNTY — New legislation has been introduced to honor Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates.

Yates was killed July 24 after a suspect shot him while he was responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston.

State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) introduced House Bill 720, which will designate a portion of State Route 40 between Tuttle Road and State Route 54 the Deputy Matthew Yates Memorial Highway.

“Deputy Yates dedicated his life to the city and citizens of Springfield and he paid the ultimate price to protect his community. The outpouring of support from our community has simply been the confirmation of the impact that Deputy Yates had on those who knew him,” Koehler said. “For this selfless service we owe him a debt of gratitude. This road naming is just one more small thing we can do to honor Deputy Yates and say thank you to his wife Tracy and his children for the sacrifice they have made for our community.”

The legislation now awaits a committee assignment.

