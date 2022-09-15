Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Rain helps increase containment of huge California wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire. Snow and ice in the eastern Sierra Nevada led officials...
crossroadstoday.com
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public...
crossroadstoday.com
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
crossroadstoday.com
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed seaplane
SEATTLE (AP) — Crews later this month will begin trying to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state, killing 10. The National Transportation Board said Friday it will work with the Navy to collect the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The effort is expected to begin Sept. 26. The plane crashed Sept. 4 northwest of Seattle.
Comments / 2