Last-Minute Things to Do in the DC Area 9/15-9/18: H Street Festival, Oktoberfest Celebrations, and Art Events

Read full article on original website
Related
mommypoppins.com
Best Corn Mazes Near DC for Kids and Families
As fall sets in, many families begin their hunt for the perfect corn maze near DC. After all, navigating twisty paths cut through giant stalks of corn—often while solving clues and finding hidden surprises—is a fall tradition for many people. The best corn mazes near DC have fun themes, multiple challenge levels, or even flashlight nights, when visitors can tackle the mazes in the dark with only flashlights to guide them.
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
WTOP
Plans to tear down old DC streetcar bridge on hold again
A little piece of D.C. history is safe again from the wrecking ball, for now. It’s the 120-year old Foundry Branch Trolley Trestle in Glover-Archbold Park in Northwest. No trolley has crossed the bridge in 60 years, but it used to take people from Georgetown to Glen Echo Park. Metro, which owns the bridge, was moving toward tearing it down. But this week, D.C.’s Court of Appeals stopped that in a case brought by the D.C. Preservation League.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bethesdamagazine.com
After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building
This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon to Fund More Affordable Housing in SE Fairfax
Amazon.com is awarding more than $163 million in loans and grants to affordable housing project developers in the District, Virginia and Maryland — and a project in Southeast Fairfax County is set to benefit. In the Alexandria area, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services will receive a $2 million...
WJLA
GALLERY: Second of 6 kidnapped DC puppies recovered, reunited with siblings
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A second of the six DC dogs stolen from their mother, Godiva, has been found safe. He joined his mom and two siblings in an adorable and emotional reunion. The puppy, named Link, will return to his family once he is older and strong enough...
Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center
Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Montgomery County Search and Rescue to Help Hurricane Fiona Victims in Puerto Rico
A search and rescue team from Montgomery County, Maryland, is being deployed to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona, which has already left more than a million people without power on the island. Maryland Task Force 1 was activated by FEMA, along with several similar task forces across the...
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WTOP
Big military air show returns this weekend to Joint Base Andrews in Md.
If you like high-flying, daring aerial displays, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is holding its annual Air & Space Expo this weekend for the first time since 2019. This year’s event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Air Force as its own branch of the military.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
hcctimes.org
Need A Ride? RTA Bus System Is Now Fare-Free
Ever need to go somewhere from HCC but don’t feel like driving? The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) of Central Maryland is now offering fare-free rides for HCC students on all their bus routes. The Howard County Government announced that all RTA fixed-route and paratransit rides will be free for...
Washingtonian.com
Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers
DC drivers have long debated whether bad road behavior seems more associated with license plates from Maryland or Virginia. Now we have some actual research, and it turns out Maryland is worse. Way worse. In a recent Forbes Advisor survey of “confrontational driving,” Maryland ranked the seventh most aggressive state...
Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know
Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
mocoshow.com
New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old
Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
myfox28columbus.com
Maryland private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
(WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. "Twenty-one of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline, post-pandemic...
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
Comments / 0