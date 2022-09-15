ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-Minute Things to Do in the DC Area 9/15-9/18: H Street Festival, Oktoberfest Celebrations, and Art Events

By Sophia Young, Maggie Hicks
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mommypoppins.com

Best Corn Mazes Near DC for Kids and Families

As fall sets in, many families begin their hunt for the perfect corn maze near DC. After all, navigating twisty paths cut through giant stalks of corn—often while solving clues and finding hidden surprises—is a fall tradition for many people. The best corn mazes near DC have fun themes, multiple challenge levels, or even flashlight nights, when visitors can tackle the mazes in the dark with only flashlights to guide them.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Plans to tear down old DC streetcar bridge on hold again

A little piece of D.C. history is safe again from the wrecking ball, for now. It’s the 120-year old Foundry Branch Trolley Trestle in Glover-Archbold Park in Northwest. No trolley has crossed the bridge in 60 years, but it used to take people from Georgetown to Glen Echo Park. Metro, which owns the bridge, was moving toward tearing it down. But this week, D.C.’s Court of Appeals stopped that in a case brought by the D.C. Preservation League.
TRAFFIC
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon to Fund More Affordable Housing in SE Fairfax

Amazon.com is awarding more than $163 million in loans and grants to affordable housing project developers in the District, Virginia and Maryland — and a project in Southeast Fairfax County is set to benefit. In the Alexandria area, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services will receive a $2 million...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center

Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
hcctimes.org

Need A Ride? RTA Bus System Is Now Fare-Free

Ever need to go somewhere from HCC but don’t feel like driving? The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) of Central Maryland is now offering fare-free rides for HCC students on all their bus routes. The Howard County Government announced that all RTA fixed-route and paratransit rides will be free for...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers

DC drivers have long debated whether bad road behavior seems more associated with license plates from Maryland or Virginia. Now we have some actual research, and it turns out Maryland is worse. Way worse. In a recent Forbes Advisor survey of “confrontational driving,” Maryland ranked the seventh most aggressive state...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know

Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old

Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
MARYLAND STATE

