Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens
A man was found shot dead Sunday morning in Bell Gardens, authorities said. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street, regarding gunshots heard in the area, found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Holding Airsoft Rifle Fatally Shot by LAPD
Officials Sunday identified a 19-year-old man holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle who was shot to death by police in the South Los Angeles area. Officers were called at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash
The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
2urbangirls.com
Another man stabbed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics...
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly...
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Stabbing Near Queen Mary
A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement. The victim told...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck in Long Beach
A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man Holding Rifle Shot to Death by LAPD in Vermont Knolls
Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding a rifle today in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A.
2urbangirls.com
Another man found dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach
Police Friday sought the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called on July 29 to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue to assist paramedics who responded to the scene to treat Alberto Martinez, who was found wounded in the area.
mynewsla.com
Man Robbed at Cerritos ATM
A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A man in dark clothing...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in Pico-Union Area; Two Suspects Sought
A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
Comments / 0