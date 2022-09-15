ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Herbert, Chargers square off vs Mahomes, Chiefs in Kansas City

By William Hernandez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4MzI_0hwxVTTp00

Dan Fouts, Su'a Cravens break down Chargers win 02:12

After both teams successfully came out of Week 1 with a victory, the Chargers and Chiefs will square off Thursday night in an AFC West divisional battle in Kansas City.

Thursday's matchup features the two top teams favored to win the division title this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399wK1_0hwxVTTp00
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers hands the ball to Austin Ekeler #30 during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Harry How / Getty Images

LA and Kansas City kick off the first Thursday Night Football game that will be broadcasted solely on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. on Prime Video.

Game Preview

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has gone 2-2 in his four games against the Chiefs.

Herbert made his NFL debut against Kansas City in Week 2 of the 2020 season unintentionally after then starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung prior to kickoff.

Though the Bolts ultimately lost that contest, it was clear that it was Herbert's time to step in as the quarterback of the franchise and he and the Bolts have not looked back since.

Herbert has averaged 282.5 yards per game against Kanas City, compiling 13 total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Unfortunately for Herbert, the Chargers will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of last Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Fortunately for the Chargers though, Herbert is known for spreading the ball around.

In the Week 1 contest against Las Vegas, seven different players saw at least four targets from Herbert.

On the other side, the Chargers' defense forced a total of four turnovers against the Raiders, picking off Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr three times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTQyb_0hwxVTTp00
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. / Getty Images

But head coach Brandon Staley's defense will face a much tougher task tonight trying to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is more mobile and serene quarterback.

Kansas City steamrolled the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 44-21, with Mahomes completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Mahomes was the top quarterback in Pro Football Focus' Week 1 rankings.

Herbert was not too far behind, coming in fifth in PFF's Week 1 grades.

The numbers overall were pretty identical between Herbert and Mahomes. But the Kansas City quarterback outshined Herbert in throws under pressure.

Mahomes' PFF grade under pressure was 138.8, compared to Herbert's 85.7.

The Chargers' ability to pressure Mahomes will likely be the deciding factor whether they're able to keep the game close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkpVU_0hwxVTTp00
Inglewood, CA, Sunday, September 11, 2022 - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) team up to tackle Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier

General manager Tom Telesco traded for first-team All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack for games like this.

In his team debut, Mack registered three sacks against Las Vegas. Paired with Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, the Chargers clearly boast one of the league's top pass rushes but how it will perform against Mahomes & Co. this season will likely determine how far this team can go.

The Bolts are 4-point underdogs against the Chiefs. The total for the contest is 54 points .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to Kansas City Power Couple

Everlasting love! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS LA

Williams accounts for 4 TDs, No. 7 USC beats Fresno St 45-17

Caleb Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for more than 100 yards and No. 7 Southern California beat Fresno State 45-17 on Saturday night.Williams completed 25 of 37 passes for the Trojans, who have scored at least 45 points in each of the first three games under Lincoln Riley. Dye had his second straight 100-yard game with 102 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Jones had 12 carries for 110 yards and a score.It is the first time since 2018 that USC (3-0)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dustin May no-hits Giants for 5 innings, Dodgers win 5-0

Manager Dave Roberts considered giving Dustin May one more inning then thought better of it.The Los Angeles Dodgers are counting on much more from May down the stretch and into the postseason — and his post-Tommy John form is coming along well that no added risk is worth it.May pitched five no-hit innings and outdueled Logan Webb, and the newly crowned NL West-champion Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Friday night."Getting him out of the game feeling good is the win," Roberts said. "... We want to make sure we take care of him."May (2-2) struck out four...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Cleveland, MO
State
California State
City
Austin Township, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
CBS LA

Thompson 2-run HR backs Urías' 17th win, Dodgers beat Giants

Freddie Freeman is a 100-game winner for the first time, and he wants to pile on many more before these dominant Dodgers are done.Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías' 17th win, and NL West champion Los Angeles beat up on the San Francisco Giants again with a 7-2 victory Saturday night to notch the 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years."I think this is the first time I've ever done that — pretty cool," said Freeman, who joined the Dodgers from the reigning World Series champion Braves on a $162 million, six-year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy