mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash
The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck in Long Beach
A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Stabbing Near Queen Mary
A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement. The victim told...
mynewsla.com
Man Holding Airsoft Rifle Fatally Shot by LAPD
Officials Sunday identified a 19-year-old man holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle who was shot to death by police in the South Los Angeles area. Officers were called at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
mynewsla.com
Man Robbed at Cerritos ATM
A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A man in dark clothing...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Police Searching For Missing Woman, 81
Police asked for the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman who went missing Sunday in Pasadena. Palana Miguelina Edillor was last seen between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday at her residence on Earlham Street, police said. Edillor is Filipino. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena
Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man with Airsoft Rifle Shot to Death by LAPD in Vermont Knolls
Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Critically Wounded in Pasadena Park Shooting
A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several gunshots from another area,...
mynewsla.com
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person....
mynewsla.com
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market Due to Poison-Filled Death Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma avenues,...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot Dead in Carson
A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics arriving at the location...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Killed in Perris Crash
At least one person died in Perris Sunday evening when a pickup and sedan collided, causing the car to sever a utility pole. The crash was reported at 5:58 p.m. at 18865 Clark St., according to the California Highway Patrol. A gray Ford F-250 pickup collided with a black Toyota...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls
A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
mynewsla.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing MoVal Girl with Brother’s Aid
A 21-year-old accused of killing a 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl and hiding her body with his older brother’s help must stand trial for first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Owen Skyler Shover and Gary Anthony Shover, 25 — both of Hesperia — were arrested in 2019...
mynewsla.com
Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing
A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
