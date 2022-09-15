ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Foundry Academy offers education about bitcoin mining industry

By George Gandy, Zach Adams
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxJFf_0hwxVI1400

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based digital asset mining facility Foundry announced they are offering education for those looking to enter the bitcoin mining industry.

Officials from Foundry introduced Foundry Academy — a one-week program that gives students hands-on training on maintaining machines as, according to the executive director of the program, the industry is continuing to create new jobs.

So far, Foundry Academy has five students taking the program’s current course.

Foundry grows digital currency in Rochester

Wayne Lord, a student of Foundry Academy, said he became a student after working in the automotive industry for over 18 years. Lord said the course is providing him with the skills necessary for his transition into the industry.

“I haven’t ever taken these apart before so they provided multiple machines for us to take apart and get to learn and put back together,” Lord said. “Knowing the ins and outs of it helps us in the field where we may not have any help so this is putting us in a position where we can help”

The next course for Foundry Academy will be held from October 17 until October 21. More information can be found on the academy’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

CNB announces retirement of Steve Martin and hiring of Ginny Ryan

After more than 44 years as a member of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) family, effective December 31, 2022, Steve Martin will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Community Affairs Director. Steve has had a long career at CNB, including leading its Human Resource efforts; managing Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations; supporting its Community Reinvestment efforts; and most recently leading its Community Affairs initiatives.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Education
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton HS principal named to RBJ’s Forty Under 40

Jeffrey M. Green, Ed.D., Hilton High School principal, has been named to Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 awards recognize Rochester’s leaders who are younger than 40 years old based on their professional accomplishments, community service, and a commitment to inspiring change. They are selected by an outside panel of judges, including previous honorees and business leaders.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Web3#Foundry Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy