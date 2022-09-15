Folkston's Champ Bailey, Andre Caldwell highlight Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame class of 2022

University of Georgia cornerback and wide receiver Champ Bailey of Folkston, Ga., has become the second Pro Football Hall of Fame member to be named to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame, announced on Thursday by the city of Jacksonville.

Bailey and former Bulldog safety John Little will join two versatile University of Florida skill position players, Trey Burton and Andre Caldwell, in entering the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame during a luncheon on Oct. 28, the day before the Gators and Bulldogs play at TIAA Bank Field (3:30 p.m., CBS).

Bailey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002, a year after UF defensive end Jack Youngblood was enshrined at Canton. Youngblood was inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame in 1997.

Later this year, he will be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Bailey had eight interceptions and caught 59 passes for 978 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons for Georgia from 1996-1998. He was drafted by Washington and went on to have a 15-yard NFL career with the Commanders and Denver Broncos, collecting 52 interceptions and being named to the Pro Bowl 12 times.

Bailey's best season was in 2006 for Denver when he had 10 interceptions.

At Charlton County, Bailey earned selection to the Times-Union's Super 11 and Super 24 teams for Southeast Georgia, and rushed for 417 yards — still a Southeast Georgia record — in a game against Atkinson County in 1995. He also won a Georgia High School Association track and field championship in the triple jump, leaping 46 feet and 9 inches.

Burton, who played four positions for the Gators from 2010-2013, had 720 yards rushing and scored 16 touchdowns, and caught 107 passes for 976 yards and four scores. He also completed 11 of 17 passes for 103 yards.

Caldwell played for the Gators in parts of five seasons from 2003-2007 and caught 185 passes for 2,349 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also ran for 293 yars and four TDs. He had 56 receptions for 761 yards and seven touchdowns in 2007 when the Gators won their second national championship.

Little was a two-time All-American at Georgia when he played from 194-86 and had 10 career interceptions.

