Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky
Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
IU football: Western Kentucky stats, highlights, Allen and Bazelak post game interviews
Indiana defeated Western Kentucky by a final score of 33-30 in overtime Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The Hoosiers trailed 17-10 at halftime, and 24-13 after three quarters before outscoring WKU 17-6 in the fourth to force overtime. Charles Campbell kicked a 51-yard game-winning field goal in the extra period. Below...
Watch: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Lilly King, the Mullen brothers at BTN Tailgate Show
Indiana was the location for the Big Ten Network’s Tailgate Show over the weekend. The show aired live on Saturday morning between Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium prior to Indiana’s win over Western Kentucky. The program from Bloomington featured IU swimming legend Lilly King, men’s basketball’s...
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
Charles Campbell, special teams deliver in clutch win for Indiana football
Indiana kicker Charles Campbell struggled in last week’s win over Idaho. He missed a field goal and had a second miss negated due to a defensive penalty. His head coach likes to see you play how you practice, and he saw Campbell’s struggles coming. In practice before the...
Indiana overcomes mistakes to reach 3-0: “We’re not even close to playing our best football.”
As Tom Allen entered Indiana’s team room for his press conference after IU’s win over Western Kentucky, his expression said it all. While Allen made his way to the podium, he shot the crowd of reporters an unmistakable look. His eyes widened. He smiled. And, basically, he simultaneously exhaled and laughed.
“This means so much to him” — Caleb Murphy’s unexpected start at center brought emotions and earned praise
Although Cameron Knight came out for pregame warmups in a boot, there was no indication Caleb Murphy would see the field at center on Saturday against Western Kentucky. When he arrived at IU in 2020, there was no indication he’d ever play that position in college. Murphy was recruited...
IU football vs. Western Kentucky — Live blog and discussion (IU – 33 WKU – 30, FINAL)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for Indiana (2-0) vs. Western Kentucky (2-0). Join us for live updates throughout the day, and participate in the discussion thread below. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and kicks off at around Noon Eastern. Refresh...
