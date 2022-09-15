ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL

It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

This weekend's seemingly endless string of buses is putting a staggering strain on America's largest city. According to New York’s Mayor, an estimated 12,000 migrants have been bused north to New York since May. A city of more than eight million is now considering turning cruise ships into housing. Recent transports to areas like Martha’s Vineyard were openly spearheaded this week by republican governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida.Sept. 18, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cottagesgardens.com

Billionaire’s Row Penthouse Becomes Most Expensive Listing in the U.S. Asking $250M

Los Angeles and New York tug back and forth about who’s best in a variety of categories: Food, culture, fashion, etc. And, these cities also often go back and forth with who has America’s priciest listing. The famed Bel Air property dubbed “The One” held the title earlier this year, listing for $295 million and later selling in bankruptcy deal for $141 million when you add in all fees. As of today, the title is in the Big Apple as Central Park Tower’s crowning triplex penthouse has listed for $250 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
State
Tennessee State
New York City, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Concerts#Brownsville#Lawnstarter
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
News 12

Rocking the shore: Sea.Hear.Now Festival returns to Asbury Park

The shore was the place to be this weekend for some of the biggest names in music. The Sea.Hear.Now Festival was back at the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Rockers Stevie Nicks and Green Day were the headliners at the festival, which also featured My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr. and Boy George & Culture Club among other musical artists.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebeet.com

Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where

New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
QUEENS, NY
northforker.com

Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat

We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy