Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Famous Ramen Restaurant in New York City - Ichiran RamenDinh LeeNew York City, NY
nypressnews.com
Disturbing threats to NYC teen drag star lead to cancelation of ‘fun-filled’ event at NYPL
It was advertised as a “fun-filled afternoon” in a Bronx library with a “local celebrity/author who encourages you to embrace your own uniqueness.”. Instead, the free event planned at the Morrisania Library starring drag artist Desmond Napoles was canceled after the teenaged celebrity received hate-filled and violent threats — a trend that has led to many other family-oriented LGBTQ events being canceled across the nation.
NBC News
New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants
This weekend's seemingly endless string of buses is putting a staggering strain on America's largest city. According to New York’s Mayor, an estimated 12,000 migrants have been bused north to New York since May. A city of more than eight million is now considering turning cruise ships into housing. Recent transports to areas like Martha’s Vineyard were openly spearheaded this week by republican governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida.Sept. 18, 2022.
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
cottagesgardens.com
Billionaire’s Row Penthouse Becomes Most Expensive Listing in the U.S. Asking $250M
Los Angeles and New York tug back and forth about who’s best in a variety of categories: Food, culture, fashion, etc. And, these cities also often go back and forth with who has America’s priciest listing. The famed Bel Air property dubbed “The One” held the title earlier this year, listing for $295 million and later selling in bankruptcy deal for $141 million when you add in all fees. As of today, the title is in the Big Apple as Central Park Tower’s crowning triplex penthouse has listed for $250 million.
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to study
Here is something you may want to note before you head out on your road trip or take to the sky to visit one of the rudest cities in America. According to a study from Prepaly, over 1,500 residents from 30 large metropolitan areas were surveyed on rude behaviors and overall rudeness of their city.
Say Goodbye to NYC’s MetroCards, The Overlooked Rule For Carry-On Bags, American Charges Ransom To Work Onboard Their Planes
Hi, travel friends and happy Saturday! Here’s a recap of what’s gone on at YMMV in the past few weeks. From what we’ve written to what others wrote that we really liked and wanted to share, it’s all here, in one convenient place!. Here are some...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
News 12
Rocking the shore: Sea.Hear.Now Festival returns to Asbury Park
The shore was the place to be this weekend for some of the biggest names in music. The Sea.Hear.Now Festival was back at the Asbury Park Boardwalk. Rockers Stevie Nicks and Green Day were the headliners at the festival, which also featured My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr. and Boy George & Culture Club among other musical artists.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
thebeet.com
Get a Free Slice of Vegan Pizza Today and Tomorrow in NYC. Here’s Where
New Yorkers love free food. They also love pizza. Perhaps no one loves pizza more. As a group, those who call the Big Apple home eat more than 500,000 pizza pies every year, most of them loaded with gooey melted cheese and toppings like pepperoni. But if you are avoiding dairy (either because you're lactose intolerant, have a milk allergy, or are vegan) there is rarely a decent option. Until now.
fox40jackson.com
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on ‘day one,’ rips Hochul’s cashless bail support: ‘Save this state’
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. “Democrats –...
nypressnews.com
NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
northforker.com
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
