2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions.
Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid are:
- Lumberjack show
- Petting Farm
- Kern County Basque Club
- Kern County Fire Department
- Bakersfield Fire Department
- National Order of the Trench Rats
Roberts also said the Fair would be bringing in seven new food vendors including:
- Nov’s Soul Spot – Leon Denweed, located in Building 3 serving cobblers and pies
- Juicy’s, serving traditional Fair Foods
- West Coast Churros, serving fruit smoothies
- Mama Marines, serving Mexican Food
- Rogue Concessions, serving pastrami and Italian Sandwiches
- Pacific Create Hawaiian Teriyaki, serving teriyaki rice bowls, yakisoba, Hawaiian Bento
- Cabo Corner, serving Baja California Taqueria with fish and shrimp tacos
Roberts also said that Sharkey’s will have a new “Lobster Nacho” this year made with an Alfredo sauce, among other new dishes from other vendors.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
