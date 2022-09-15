ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

Who thinks the time is right for a new tax?

By Carol Malmquist, Port Orchard
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0hwxSu0h00

Just in case the leaders in Port Orchard, who are proposing a new tax to fix the Bethel corridor, haven't had time to watch the news or read the newspapers...

inflation is up, despite what the president is saying. Credit card debt is up. It costs more to fill your tank and buy food at the store, and savings are down. Oh, but it's only one tenth of one percent, you say. And only for ten years. Expected revenue to generate each year is $850,000. Perfect timing!

It must surely be true that politicians never met a tax they didn't like. Maybe, just maybe, they ought to test the wind a little more to see where the people who pay their salaries are on the subject of giving them more money. After all, haven't we heard for years and years about the need to "fix" the Bethel corridor?

Carol Malmquist, Port Orchard

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattleschools.org

ORCA Cards 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue working through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023. If...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Sound it Out: local business owner weighs in on eco-blocks

We're a show built around you - our listeners. Every other week, we take some time for a segment called "Sound it Out," to broadcast your thoughts and answer questions about stories we've covered. This week, we're diving back into a conversation about eco-blocks. Eco-blocks are big concrete blocks that...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Preparing for a Week Without Driving

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail

Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Orchard, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Bethel, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Renter Protection and Eviction Prevention: Keeping People Housed in North King County

Renters in North King County (NKC) and throughout the region are being squeezed between rising housing costs and a lack of affordable options. Join us as we look at the situation of renters after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn some of the policy solutions that cities around the county are considering to better protect renters and improve housing stability.
KING COUNTY, WA
Washington Examiner

Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project

Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
KUOW

'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state

As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Credit Card Debt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
seattlerefined.com

Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners

Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed

A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle

Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Feds In Seattle for Homeless Issue

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up a command center. The goal, according to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, is to set up a “incident response system” plan for homelessness, treating it like an emergent crisis rather than a perpetual, unchanging problem.
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater deliberates church signage and use

Tumwater’s General Government Committee argued an amendment to the city’s municipal code, which will allow 15-feet signage for churches in residential zone districts during their meeting yesterday, September 14. Tumwater’s municipal code currently states that the height of any freestanding sign should not exceed six feet in residential...
TUMWATER, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy