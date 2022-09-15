ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasconade County, MO

Mother and daughter killed in Gasconade County crash

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – A mother and daughter died in a crash late Wednesday night in Gasconade County, Missouri.

The Missouri State highway Patrol said Cynthia Wolf, 61, was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre at about 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Missouri 100. She did not stop at a stop sign and drove across Missouri 19. She then hit a bluff. Her mother, 79-year-old Anita Wolf, was her only passenger.

MSHP said Cynthia was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m. and Anita was pronounced dead at 11:59 a.m. Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.

