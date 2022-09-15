Read full article on original website
livingetc.com
This smart NYC apartment is a modern masterclass in getting a lot of storage into a small space
One of the problems with apartment living is, of course, the storage. For young parents, conventional wisdom often dictates that when you have kids, you must make the compromise of moving out of the city, away into a home that can accommodate the whole family. But! What if we told you that clever design could solve all your problems?
pix11.com
Warm start to workweek forecast in NY, NJ
Expect temps in the mid 80s on Monday along with some humidity. There's also a chance of some storms later in the day. Gridlock begins in Manhattan amid United Nations …. Mourners gather at Manhattan pub for Queen Elizabeth …. Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills discusses funeral of Queen …. Hurricane Fiona batters...
Say Goodbye to NYC’s MetroCards, The Overlooked Rule For Carry-On Bags, American Charges Ransom To Work Onboard Their Planes
Hi, travel friends and happy Saturday! Here’s a recap of what’s gone on at YMMV in the past few weeks. From what we’ve written to what others wrote that we really liked and wanted to share, it’s all here, in one convenient place!. Here are some...
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Unseasonably warm day, with highs in upper 80s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer will continue Monday as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and a front works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.
Family trying to get comatose brother back to NY
The family of a New York man is asking for help with trying to get their loved one home. Melson Garcia, 29, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
fox5ny.com
Farmer's Almanac predicting cold winter for New York
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a "shivery and snowy" winter for New York City, with snow beginning as early as Thanksgiving. FOX 5 NY has more on how New Yorkers should prepare for the cold temperatures.
'Willowbrook Mile' a place to learn from an ugly history, build progress
50 years ago, the world got a glimpse inside the walls of an institution that was called a school. It was anything but that.
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ
One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
mypaperonline.com
Church Thrift Store Offers Heavenly Treasures
“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Middletown set to close
The Middletown store is one of five from New York on the list scheduled to be closed.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
New Yorkers concerned for family in Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches the island
Fiona is approaching Puerto Rico as likely a Category 1 hurricane and while it is not nearly as powerful as the Category 4 of Maria in 2017, Maria exposed and exacerbated vulnerabilities.
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French Bakery
Gautier Coiffard is not your typical entrepreneur. He stumbled upon his new passion to bake french pastries after simply trying to recreate the tastes from his childhood during the pandemic. It turned out to be more lucrative than he ever imagined.
Assisted Living Week at Eger Harbor House celebrates the community’s ‘Joyful Moments’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Independence and a sense of community are the keys to a quality life for the residents at the Eger Harbor House, located on Lighthouse Hill. Assisted Living Week, an annual event halted over the past two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, took place this week in celebration of those “Joyful Moments” amid the residents and team members within the Eger community.
