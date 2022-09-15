ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Warm start to workweek forecast in NY, NJ

Expect temps in the mid 80s on Monday along with some humidity. There's also a chance of some storms later in the day. Gridlock begins in Manhattan amid United Nations …. Mourners gather at Manhattan pub for Queen Elizabeth …. Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills discusses funeral of Queen …. Hurricane Fiona batters...
New York State
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Unseasonably warm day, with highs in upper 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer will continue Monday as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic and a front works its way in from the west. Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high will be 86 in the city, and in the mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.
Matt Paxton
Bridget Mulroy

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ

One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
BRICK, NJ
#Tips#Downsizing#Decluttering#Clutter#Home Hacks#Lifehacks#New York Living
mypaperonline.com

Church Thrift Store Offers Heavenly Treasures

“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Assisted Living Week at Eger Harbor House celebrates the community’s ‘Joyful Moments’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Independence and a sense of community are the keys to a quality life for the residents at the Eger Harbor House, located on Lighthouse Hill. Assisted Living Week, an annual event halted over the past two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, took place this week in celebration of those “Joyful Moments” amid the residents and team members within the Eger community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

