Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Andy Murray joins fan club as Roger Federer becomes the hottest ticket in town... after the Swiss legend announced he would bow out at next weekend's Laver Cup tournament in London
These are inflationary times, but little compares to what happened with Laver Cup tickets around mid-afternoon last Thursday. No sooner had Roger Federer released a video announcing that this would be his final top-level appearance than prices began to spiral on the exchanges. A day pass that was already fetching...
Roger Federer, a genius who made tennis look effortless
We are living through a period where the expected has surprised. In life, there is always an ending. Always. We know this. We anticipate this. We try to prepare for this. But when the passing of time forces a chapter to inevitably close, the reality of it all still stuns like a thunderbolt.
Roger Federer to make last-minute decision on Laver Cup participation
Roger Federer is set to make a last-minute decision on his participation in the Laver Cup, his physical trainer has said. Last week 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer announced he would be retiring from professional tennis after a series of knee operations and said the Laver Cup would be his last official event.
Roger Federer's tennis farewell in doubt with the Swiss legend leaving it to the last minute to decide if he's fit enough for final tournament at London's Laver Cup this week
Roger Federer will leave it late before deciding whether he can play in this week’s Laver Cup at London’s 02 Arena. The Swiss legend has earmarked the team event as his last appearance in top level tennis after realising a full comeback from knee problems will not be possible at the age of 41.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
Team USA a huge favorite in Presidents Cup
The big disparity in this year's teams is the number of top world-ranked golfers on each team. The USA squad boasts nine top-15 players including world No.1 and PGA Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler. Team Internationals' highest-ranked team member is Hideki Matsuyama, who clocks in at 16th in the world. The large gap is partly due to the number of international players from previous Presidents Cup events that don't qualify to play anymore because they joined LIV Golf.
Watch: Bryson DeChambeau Strangely Walks Into Rope During LIV Event
Not a typical cause of injury on the golf course.
Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Roger Federer, saying: 'It has been an honour'
Novak Djokovic has paid tribute to Roger Federer, telling in it has been ‘an honour’ to compete with him. Federer has announced he will retire after the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London this month, and event for which Djokovic is a teammate for Team Europe.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. LeBron James is well known as an NBA...
There Was Almost a Kobe Bryant Cameo on “Saved by the Bell”
The worlds of star athletes and television comedies do not often overlap, with a handful of exceptions. Wade Boggs showed up in a memorable Cheers episode once, while JJ Watt turned up on an episode of New Girl. Those are the exceptions rather than the rule; that’s understandable, though, as feats of athletic heroism and solid comic timing are two decidedly unrelated skill sets.
