Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
Marie B. Enslow, 98, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Marie B. Enslow, 98, a resident of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, and formerly of Evans Mills, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Enslow passed away Saturday afternoon in Watertown. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Marie B. Enslow.
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
Lewis County Humane Society: Smiley Mocha
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mocha always looks like she’s smiling. And she’s got a personality to match. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said Mocha is great with cats, kids, other dogs – anyone she meets. She’s a stray, so it’s hard to judge...
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge. It’s part of the Ted Simmons Riverside Memorial Park, commemorated in memory of well known local business man Ted Simmons. Sunday, the Simmons family, in partnership with...
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
Muth Touch, 81, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.
CCE offers ‘Tough Talk with Teens’ workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has an opportunity for parents to learn how to have difficult conversations with their teenagers. Parenting and life skills educator Jessica Geis-Archer introduced us to “Tough Talk with Teens.” It’s a parents-only session that teaches how to be more...
Graveside Services: Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service with military honors for Larry F. Carr will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Depauville Cemetery. Mr. Carr, 78, of Clayton died August 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Blast from the Past: 1996 and the Macarena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 1996 when people were swinging their hips and getting down to a new hit song, Macarena. Watch the story by then reporter Julie Kelley on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - She arrives before anyone else, and she stays later than most. Lori Atkinson has been teaching for 32 years. Last year, she was surprised when a colleague at Copenhagen Central School nominated her to be New York State Teacher of the Year. She was even...
Carthage United Methodist Church celebrates 200 years
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The sound of an organ opens the bicentennial Sunday service at Carthage United Methodist Church. Jean Haverstock has been a faithful member of the church for nearly six decades. Forty years in the nursery ministry and 30 years as an organ player. But, what does...
Showers & thunderstorms today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a gray, cloudy day. There’s a 90% chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be with us all morning and into the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thompson Park was host to the North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Walkers flocked to the park sporting their best purple outfits and pinwheels to represent the ways that Alzheimer’s has impacted their families. The event was used to raise awareness and...
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
