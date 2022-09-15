Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Walz: Minnesota, 6 states launch coalition to accelerate development of clean hydrogen
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that Minnesota will work with a coalition of six Midwestern states to pursue billions in hydrogen investments, create jobs, reduce costs, and promote energy independence. Walz is joining Governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, to announce...
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz agreed Saturday to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an October 18 debate with another debate scheduled for October 28 on Minnesota Public...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz announces new comprehensive climate plan
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on Friday launched a comprehensive plan to protect Minnesota’s environment and combat climate change. The Climate Action Framework was created when Minnesota’s Climate Change Subcabinet – which includes 15 state agencies, departments, and boards – listened...
KAAL-TV
Early Tuesday & Wednesday Rain
We have some thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday morning (mainly before daybreak) as well as some isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning. A warm front will support the storms early Tuesday, but they will likely be stronger or more developed as they move into Wisconsin and Illinois. A cold front will then come through early Wednesday morning, which will help with thunderstorms early Wednesday. Both of these rain chances do not offer much of an opportunity for severe weather partially due to the timing of these storms during the overnight.
KAAL-TV
Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago,...
KAAL-TV
Chatfield plays to their top state ranking, silences St. Charles 69-0
(ABC 6 News) – The number one Class 2A team in Minnesota proved their status on Friday with a dominating 69-0 win at St. Charles. Parker Delaney found Carter Daniels for a score while Sam Backer ran for 181 yards on the ground.
KAAL-TV
Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
KAAL-TV
Police search for man convicted in death of Cummings’ nephew
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland. A jury found Rashad Dooley guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit first-degree...
