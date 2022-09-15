Read full article on original website
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Strange Tom Brady news is a bad look for the Buccaneers
The Tom Brady saga with the Buccaneers grows even more strange with the recent announcement from the team regarding the GOAT at practice. As great as it was to see Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers to give the team one more year at relevance, many of us are still left wondering why Brady actually returned in the first place.
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
Epic stat proves Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s comeback king
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already become one of the greatest to ever play his position. Now entering his fifth season as a starter, Mahomes seems set to add even more to his resume. In just two games this season, he has continued his trek as the face...
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Vikings vs. Eagles
We have two Monday Night Football games to enjoy, and it's an intriguing NFC matchup that will serve as the second leg of the double-header. The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will face-off in a battle between two 1-0 teams who received a ton of offseason hype. If you want...
Bengals vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 3
The last time the Cincinnati Bengals faced the New York Jets, the legend of Mike White was born, with New York pulling off an improbable upset last season. Now, the Jets get another crack at Joe Burrow and company, fresh off an insane comeback win in Week 2 over the Cleveland Browns.
Giants vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Monday, September 19 (Value on Total at Coors Field)
The San Francisco Giants are looking to rebound from getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend when they take on the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Colorado hasn’t been great this season, but it’s stayed alive in the playoff race (by not getting eliminated) thanks to a 7-3 stretch over its last 10 games.
Three takeaways from KC Chiefs Week 2 snap counts
The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in a thrilling game against the Los Angeles Chargers. What are some takeaways from who did, and did not, play?. The Kansas City Chiefs got a head start on reaching the 2-0 mark in 2022 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. It was a nerve-wracking game for Chiefs fans after the Chargers took a double-digit lead in Arrowhead Stadium. The game turned into a messy affair for both teams, filled with injuries, close calls, and penalties. All in all, the Chiefs emerged as the victors, and that is what matters most.
Presidents Cup Betting Preview (Odds, Rosters and Prediction)
I know we're all locked into the NFL season, but let's not forget that the golf world has a big event set for this week; the Presidents Cup!. As a Canadian, I may care more about this event than some other people, but as bettors, we should all be looking forward to some team golf. It's Team USA vs. Team International, which includes all countries outside of Europe. This event alternates each year with the Ryder Cup, which admittedly, is the more competitive of the two.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Mike McDaniel keeps Tyreek Hill’s ‘wheelbarrow’ rolling after glorious Dolphins win
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has many reasons to be proud of the team this season, and he’s going to keep the ‘wheelbarrow’ rolling. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has many reasons to be proud of his team so far this season. After just two regular season games, the Dolphins have put their skill to the test and the end result was a 2-0 start.
Chargers QB day-to-day after suffering fracture to rib cartilage
After taking a big hit to his ribs in Thursday night's thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert proved that he does not lack toughness.The Bolts' franchise quarterback was clearly in serious pain after absorbing a punishing blow from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the 4th quarter. The fear for Chargers fans was that Herbert suffered a devastating injury and would not be able to finish the game. But after sitting out one play and returning the next, Herbert finished the game and got the Bolts back within one score with just over a minute to go. He...
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022
As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
