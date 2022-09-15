ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cardinals
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Strange Tom Brady news is a bad look for the Buccaneers

The Tom Brady saga with the Buccaneers grows even more strange with the recent announcement from the team regarding the GOAT at practice. As great as it was to see Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers to give the team one more year at relevance, many of us are still left wondering why Brady actually returned in the first place.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Three takeaways from KC Chiefs Week 2 snap counts

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious in a thrilling game against the Los Angeles Chargers. What are some takeaways from who did, and did not, play?. The Kansas City Chiefs got a head start on reaching the 2-0 mark in 2022 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. It was a nerve-wracking game for Chiefs fans after the Chargers took a double-digit lead in Arrowhead Stadium. The game turned into a messy affair for both teams, filled with injuries, close calls, and penalties. All in all, the Chiefs emerged as the victors, and that is what matters most.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Presidents Cup Betting Preview (Odds, Rosters and Prediction)

I know we're all locked into the NFL season, but let's not forget that the golf world has a big event set for this week; the Presidents Cup!. As a Canadian, I may care more about this event than some other people, but as bettors, we should all be looking forward to some team golf. It's Team USA vs. Team International, which includes all countries outside of Europe. This event alternates each year with the Ryder Cup, which admittedly, is the more competitive of the two.
NFL
FanSided

LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
CBS LA

Chargers QB day-to-day after suffering fracture to rib cartilage

After taking a big hit to his ribs in Thursday night's thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert proved that he does not lack toughness.The Bolts' franchise quarterback was clearly in serious pain after absorbing a punishing blow from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the 4th quarter. The fear for Chargers fans was that Herbert suffered a devastating injury and would not be able to finish the game. But after sitting out one play and returning the next, Herbert finished the game and got the Bolts back within one score with just over a minute to go. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022

As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy