NBC Bay Area
Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday
SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.
NBC Bay Area
Man Injured in West Oakland Shooting: Police
A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to...
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
KTVU FOX 2
Reward increased to $40,000 in search for third suspect in Kevin Nishita slaying
OAKLAND – A reward for information leading to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita has been increased to $40,000.His family announced the increase in the reward this past week. A preliminary hearing is set to begin for two Nishita's alleged killers who are already in custody in the coming week. Police have trying to locate 27-year-old Laron Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, since identifying him as a suspect in March. He was charged last April...
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
NBC Bay Area
3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision
Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
Hollister woman assaulted in the face after walking in on two suspects stealing her French Bulldog
A surveillance video shows the woman's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as two people run out the door.
crimevoice.com
Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death
OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
Reward increased to $40K for 3rd suspect in murder of TV news guard shot in Oakland last year
Laron Gilbert is the third suspect in the killing. The other two men are already in custody for the death of Kevin Nishita.
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
Wanted felon arrested on gun, drug charges after Palo Alto traffic stop
PALO ALTO -- Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. On Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of Quarry Road that had not been registered in more than two years, police said. Officers located two women in the vehicle. The passenger, who said the vehicle belonged to her, gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said.During the search, officers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray. The passenger, who police said had falsely identified herself as another person, was taken into custody without incident and was later identified as Gantt. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
sfstandard.com
21-Year-Old Man Shot in San Francisco’s Western Addition Succumbs to Injuries
A man injured in a shooting last week in San Francisco’s Western Addition has succumbed to his injuries, police said Thursday. Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Toriano Carpenter. Officers responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting by Turk and Buchanan streets and...
Traffic stop leads to weapons, narcotics arrest
Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Oakland woman hit by stray bullets while at home makes plea for change
"She still has all the bullet fragments inside her. It's embedded deep inside we can't do anything about it. She's in so much pain. We just want her to get better."
