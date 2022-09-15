ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. Garfield Plummer, 26, was charged with the shooting death of Joshus Radford. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department) (Supplied) On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 dead, 1 critical in five-car crash on I-75 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a five-car wreck on Interstate 75 southbound in Clayton County. All lanes of the highway near Tara Boulevard were closed for nearly six hours Sunday morning as authorities investigated the crash. Clayton...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies concerned for missing 24-year-old Cherokee County woman's safety

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies need the public's help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman. Officials say 24-year-old Anya Love FangLi Bailey was last seen at her home in the Bridgemill subdivision nears Bells Ferry and Sixes Road. Investigators believe that Bailey left sometime Sunday night...
CBS 46

Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
HAPEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 hurt in Union City gas station shooting, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — A man is hurt after a shooting at a Union City gas station along Flat Shoals Road Friday afternoon, according to police. Union City Police said it happened at 3:35 p.m. at the Circle K/Exxon gas station at 3601 Flat Shoals Rd. When officers arrived,...
UNION CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

