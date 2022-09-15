Read full article on original website
Related
SUV riddled with bullets crashes into DeKalb County home, driver wounded, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a SUV slammed into a house on Ashley Lane, with a person shot inside. Police believe a suspect fired several rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver and causing them to hit another car, before both ran into the home, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
fox5atlanta.com
Two men arrested in connection to Stockbridge homicide
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Joshus Radford, 19, has just been identified as the victim in Saturday's deadly shooting. Garfield Plummer, 26, was charged with the shooting death of Joshus Radford. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department) (Supplied) On Sunday, detectives with the Stockbridge Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Garfield Plummer and...
Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning. Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near the fourth floor...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead, 1 critical in five-car crash on I-75 in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a five-car wreck on Interstate 75 southbound in Clayton County. All lanes of the highway near Tara Boulevard were closed for nearly six hours Sunday morning as authorities investigated the crash. Clayton...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies concerned for missing 24-year-old Cherokee County woman's safety
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies need the public's help in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman. Officials say 24-year-old Anya Love FangLi Bailey was last seen at her home in the Bridgemill subdivision nears Bells Ferry and Sixes Road. Investigators believe that Bailey left sometime Sunday night...
CBS 46
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Law Library to host program on traffic tickets, including “points for various violations, entering a plea, and the court process”
Would you like to learn about what happens after a traffic ticket is issued, and what your recourse is if you receive one?. The Cobb Law LIbrary issued the following public information release about a program the library is offering about traffic tickets:. Sept. 19, 2022 – Cobb Law Library...
1 hurt in Union City gas station shooting, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. — A man is hurt after a shooting at a Union City gas station along Flat Shoals Road Friday afternoon, according to police. Union City Police said it happened at 3:35 p.m. at the Circle K/Exxon gas station at 3601 Flat Shoals Rd. When officers arrived,...
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not...
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
Man accused of killing teen found in Gwinnett park indicted
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A feeling of relief for the parents of Tori Lang. More than one year after the 18-year-old was found murdered in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County, the man accused of killing her has been formally indicted. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Comments / 2