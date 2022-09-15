Read full article on original website
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal May Soon Be Under Investigation
Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this year marked the beginning of a long and arduous legal process that is still ongoing. Because of the vast number of subsidiaries, Microsoft would inherit if the deal went through, including "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft," and "Candy Crush," the acquisition is a big deal and has caused concerns about a potential monopoly in the gaming industry. The acquisition also has implications for Sony, as it is concerned that "Call of Duty" would be a console exclusive despite Microsoft's Phil Spencer previously stating that "Call of Duty" won't leave the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.
How To Immediately Unlock Kiriko For Free In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch 2" is getting closer to its free-to-play launch, which means new heroes and game modes for the first-person-shooter. On launch day, Oct. 4, there will be three new heroes: Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. The first two will be made available to everyone, but players who want to use the new support character Kiriko will have to unlock her. Blizzard has revealed that new characters will be unlocked via that season's battle pass, confirming fans' worst fears.
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
Why Mario Kart: Double Dash Cut The Option To Counteract Bananas
Nintendo has cultivated a reputation as the industry standard for party games, which has inevitably meant keeping its flagship multiplayer games accessible to casual and competitive players alike. "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" fit this trend, even if "Smash Bros." has boasted some cheap characters over the years. "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" producer Kosuke Yabuki has talked openly about the title's approach to accessibility. "There are people who only play the game on Christmas or New Year's, while others work to improve their skills every day," Yabuki said in an interview with Nikkei (translation via Nintendo Everything). "We're always mindful of balancing the experience for both types of players."
Overwatch 2's Battle Pass Is Already Confirming Fans' Worst Fears
"Overwatch 2" has been imploding as its full release approaches, and the latest news concerning its battle pass and character unlocks marks yet another disappointment for fans of the first game. The game's Twitch viewership fell off the map almost immediately after players began streaming it, the developers themselves are frustrated with the game due to its multiple delays, and news that new heroes for the game would be locked behind a battle pass has not been popular with fans. This has only been exacerbated by newer reports that illustrate just how much grinding is necessary to get one of the game's newest playable characters.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
The GTA 6 Leak Shows A Significant Change To The Inventory System
Whether you're stealing a car or evading the police in a high-speed chase, "Grand Theft Auto" offers a variety of activities for players to enjoy in the criminal underworld. After years of waiting for information on the next game to drop, fans of the franchise are losing their minds over a massive leak that gives us a glimpse of what to expect from "Grand Theft Auto 6," confirming rumors of the first playable female protagonist in the series' history. Originating from a post on GTA forums, the leak includes more than 90 videos uploaded by a user named teapotuberhacker, who seemingly has a record of taking part in data leaks. Along with introducing mechanics that will allow more interaction with NPCs, the game will be making adjustments to its inventory system as well.
What The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Unveiled About The Game's Setting
"Grand Theft Auto" fans are enjoying a momentous weekend with the leak of some 90 videos of gameplay and other footage from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" (via PC Gamer). Now, they're losing their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" videos and poring over them for insights on what the hotly anticipated next installment in the "GTA" franchise is going to be like.
Is Slime Rancher 2 Coming To PS5 And PS4?
"Slime Rancher" is arguably one of the most beloved games on the internet. According to the game's website, it surpassed 15 million sales since its release in 2017, and the game has a rating of 10/10 on Steam and some pretty sweet reviews on Metacritic. Many people don't realize how dark some of the game details are between the bright, bubbly world and cheap jokes throughout the game.
Why The GTA 6 Leaks Have The Internet Completely Split
By now, most gamers have heard about the recent "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak sweeping the internet. The massive leak uploaded to the GTAforums by a mysterious hacker last week encased over 90 videos with over 50 minutes of gameplay footage. The leaked footage gave gamers a glimpse into what "GTA 6" already has to offer, including confirming that one of the game's protagonists is a Latina named Lucia and that this entry would return gamers to the streets of Vice City. Soon after it surfaced, Rockstar Games confirmed that the leak was indeed the real deal.
The Simple Feature GTA 6 May Finally Be Adding In
"Grand Theft Auto 5" is quickly approaching its 10-year anniversary since hitting the gaming market in 2013. And while the game has been massively successful — both in terms of critical reception and the money it has generated — many fans of the Rockstar Games-developed "Grand Theft Auto" series have clamored for news regarding "Grand Theft Auto 6." Luckily for these fans (and unluckily for Rockstar), a bombshell leak emerged over the weekend that offers several inside looks at this new entry.
How GTA 6 Fans Are Already Putting The Game's Leaked Map Together
In the early hours of September 18, fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series were treated to an unexpected and unauthorized treat. After years of speculation, a massive leak pertaining to the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" was released on the GTA Forums. The data breach gave fans tons of sneak peeks at Rockstar's in-development title, such as the reveal of two main characters and glimpses into some of the smaller gameplay features. But among the bigger revelations brought about from the leaks was the confirmation of its setting, which is a modern day version of Vice City — a location many are already trying to recreate.
Embracer Boss Weighs In On Saints Row's Harsh Reception
After years of waiting, fans finally got to return to the world of "Saints Row" with a reboot of the series in August 2022. Despite high hopes and a massive delay by developer Volition, the game proved to be a disappointment. Critical reactions were overwhelmingly negative, highlighting the numerous bugs and glitches along with generally mediocre gameplay. Even the more forgiving reviews portrayed "Saints Row" as middle-of-the-road, with little to set it apart from competitors.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Streamers Are Making Their Stance On Gambling Streams Crystal Clear
Gambling and video games have always had a turbulent relationship. Gambling has legal restrictions placed around it in order to keep minors from participating, while video games generally don't have to worry about such limitations. The boundaries between the two are often blurred, however, making it difficult to classify the legality of certain things such as loot boxes, which allow gamers to pay for the chance to win certain rare in-game skins and items. Another interesting cross section that has recently come under fire is the existence of gambling streams on Twitch. While streaming yourself gambling on the platform isn't technically illegal or even against Twitch's community guidelines, many have been quick to point out the numerous negative effects that these streams can have, particularly on young and impressionable viewers.
The Nintendo Switch Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo Switch continues to be an absolute juggernaut for Nintendo, as the company has sold over 111 million units as of June 30, 2022. These sales are partially because of the impressive library that Nintendo has put together for the console. The best Nintendo Switch games list is filled with Nintendo first-party titles and Nintendo has continued to slowly add classic titles to its online service for the Nintendo Switch. The console is currently missing some of the heavy hitters from third-party studios, like "Elden Ring," but there are plenty of games for players to enjoy on the console.
Overwatch 2 Has Lost A Key Designer
It hasn't been an easy road for "Overwatch 2" ahead of its upcoming release, and now, things have gotten even more complicated. The news of a key designer's departure from the project is yet another factor adding uncertainty to the conversation around the game. As for its trajectory up to...
The Original Xbox Prototype Had A Very Literal Design
While the Xbox has gone through some stunning transformations since its creation, its naming conventions have not been as straightforward as its competitors. The PlayStation uses a simple numbering system that makes it obvious which machine is the latest iteration, while Nintendo has presented some descriptive and intuitive product names: DS is short for "Dual Screen" (per Nintendo) and the Switch got its name because it can "switch" between a handheld and home console (via Nintendo Everything).
