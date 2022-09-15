Reboots, prequels and a leap back in time: Here’s the 2022 Fall TV schedule

You could have looked at last year’s television schedule and seen titles like “Fantasy Island,” “Magnum PI” and “Walker” and wondered what decade you were in.

This season’s additions of ‘80s titles like “Quantum Leap” and “The Love Boat” (or rather, “The Real Love Boat”) likely won’t help with that disconnect. (The “Dynasty” and “MacGyver” reboots have been canceled, though.)

Following the recent trend, the 2022 Fall TV season continues to lean heavily on reboots — plus prequels, sequels and spinoffs, with “Walker,” “The Rookie” and “Supernatural” all getting new treatments this year.

“Walker Independence” is a Western-themed prequel to “Walker” on The CW, which is a reboot of “Walker: Texas Ranger,” while “The Winchesters” is a prequel to The CW’s long-running sci-fi “Supernatural” series. Over on ABC, “The Rookie” universe expands with Niecy Nash heading up “The Rookie: Feds.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the new network shows coming in September and October. Details are sparse on a few of the shows, so we’ll update this story online when we learn more or get to view the screeners. Check back at nando.com/WarmTV for updates.

Monday, Sept. 19: ‘Quantum Leap’ — 10 p.m. on NBC

Those of us of a certain age remember with great fondness the Scott Bakula “Quantum Leap” series from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Bakula played time-traveling scientist Dr. Sam Beckett, who dropped in and out of various situations throughout history, each time landing to help fix a specific problem the universe wanted solved.

We’re not sure yet if NBC’s reboot, starring Raymond Lee as physicist Ben Song, will have the same charm, but nostalgia will force us to give it a shot. (This is exactly how Fox got us to watch “Fantasy Island” last year!)

This one takes place 30 years after Sam’s final leap and has Ernie Hudson and Caitlin Bassett as members of Ben’s research team. Bassett, as Addison, appears as a hologram alongside Ben (but visible only to Ben) whenever he makes his leaps — the role oldsters will recall was filled by Dean Stockwell’s cigar-chomping Al.

Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of “Monarch” on Fox. Pete Dadds/FOX MEDIA

Tuesday, Sept. 20: ‘Monarch’ — 9 p.m. on Fox

Think of this new Texas-set soapy drama series about a multi-generational country music family as the country version of Fox’s “Empire.” That means music, in-fighting, sex, endless power struggles and murder.

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and country singer Trace Adkins lead the cast, playing Dottie and Albie Roman. In the trailer for the series, Dottie describes the Romans as “the First Family of Country Music,” to which we say: “ The Carters would like a word.”

The trailer tells us that country stars such as Shania Twain , Tanya Tucker , Martina McBride and Little Big Town will make cameo appearances playing themselves.

Programming note: This series had a special premiere on Sunday, Sept. 11, after the NFL on Fox season opener, but moves to its regular time slot on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ — 10 p.m. on ABC

Technically, this is not a new series, but Season 3 definitely has an “anthology” feel, so we’ll do a short rundown.

In “Deadly Trails,” country singer Reba McEntire (do two country singers acting in soapy, murdery dramas make a trend?) plays family matriarch Sunny Barnes, running a backcountry glamping business in Helena, Montana, with her husband Buck Barnes, played by McEntire’s real-life partner, Rex Linn .

Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick return as Cassie and Jenny, along with a new sheriff, played by Jensen Ackles .

The season starts with a camping excursion led by Sunny running into trouble, leading Cassie, Jenny and Sheriff Arlen to become tangled up in the mystery.

Sunday, Sept. 25: ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ — 8 p.m. on ABC

Mayim Bialik hosts this primetime version of “Jeopardy” — the version of “Jeopardy” we all think we could actually win.

The season will have celebrities such as Aisha Tyler , Ray Romano , Patton Oswalt , Michael Cera , Simu Liu , Constance Wu , BJ Novak and Iliza Schlesinger all playing for charity.

Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, in the ABC series “The Rookie: Feds.” Raymond Liu/ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 27: ‘The Rookie: Feds’ — 10 p.m. on ABC

This “Rookie” spin-off series stars Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, a former high school counselor starting her FBI career at the age when many federal agents are starting to wind down.

“Rookie” viewers got a preview of “Rookie: Feds” earlier this year, when the character was introduced in a two-episode arc that had Clark teaming with LAPD officer John Nolan ( Nathan Fillion ) to catch a bomber terrorizing the city.

Britt Robertson , a Charlotte native, stars as the youngest member of Quantico’s Behavioral Analysis unit, and Frankie Faison plays Clark’s dad.

Skylar Astin as Todd and Marcia Gay Harden as Joan in the CBS series “So Help Me Todd.” Michael Courtney/CBS

Thursday, Sept. 29: ‘So Help Me Todd’ — 9 p.m. on CBS

Broadway favorites Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin play mother and son in this new light drama about a directionless private investigator (Astin) who goes to work for his mom’s super successful law firm in an effort to get his life back on track. The trailer gives off sweet “buddy comedy” vibes that we’re totally here for.

Amanda Warren as Regina Haywood and Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez in the CBS series “East New York.” Peter Kramer/CBS

Sunday, Oct. 2: ‘East New York’ — 9 p.m. on CBS

In this new police procedural, Amanda Warren plays Regina Haywood, a newly promoted deputy inspector who uses creative policing methods to try to bring positive change to a working-class New York City neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn.

Haywood is joined by Jimmy Smits , Elizabeth Rodriguez , Ruben Santiago-Hudson , Richard Kind, Kevin Rankin and others.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: ‘The Real Love Boat’ — 9 p.m. on CBS

This new show is reportedly inspired by the classic ‘70s-’80s drama series, which each week presented a parade of A-, B- and C-list celebrity guest stars playing lonely characters looking for love on a cruise ship.

But sadly, it is not a reboot. This, my friends, is a(nother) reality dating show.

The premise: Singles are set to sea and after one month of matchmaking on the Mediterranean, the “winning” couple wins a cash prize and ... another cruise.

It’s hosted by husband-and-wife duo Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn .

Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker in The CW series “Walker Independence.” ANNA KOORIS/The CW

Thursday, Oct. 6: ‘Walker Independence’ — 9 p.m. on The CW

Borrowing from the “Yellowstone” playbook, “Walker Independence” serves as a prequel for the network’s “Walker” series.

It follows Bostonian Abby Walker ( Katherine McNamera ) as she travels to Texas in the 1800s to find out who killed her husband during his journey to become the new sheriff of Independence. TV Insider describes it as a twisty Western told from the female perspective .

It also stars Matt Barr and Tom Davidson .

Hilary Swank and Grace Dove in the ABC series “Alaska Daily.” Darko Sikman/ABC

Thursday, Oct. 6: ‘Alaska Daily’ — 10 p.m. on ABC

Two-time Oscar-winner Hilary Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a big-time investigative journalist who relocates to Anchorage, Alaska, from New York City after a “fall from grace” that is described as “an issue involving a source.” At the Alaska Daily paper, Fitzgerald begins investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women, and starts her “journey to find both personal and professional redemption,” says ABC.

Jeff Perry , Grace Dove , Meredith Holzman and Matt Malloy also star.

We’ve been burned so many times by TV series and movies about journalists, almost always portrayed as unethical and, when female, sleeping with sources or editors to get information or favors. We have higher hopes for this one — despite the dire sounding “issue involving a source” fall from grace — because it’s from Tom McCarthy , who gave us “Spotlight,” about the Boston Globe team who broke stories about the Catholic Church sex scandal. Don’t let us down, Tom.

From “The Winchesters” on The CW: (L-R) Drake Rodger as John, Meg Donnelly as Mary, Nida Khurshid as Latika and Jojo Fleites as Carlos. Matt Miller/The CW

Tuesday, Oct. 11: ‘The Winchesters’ — 8 p.m. on The CW

We have another prequel! But this time, it’s about demon hunters, not cowboys.

Fans of the long-running “Supernatural” series will be familiar with Dean and Sam, and this series fills in the details of how their parents (John Winchester, played by Drake Rodger , and Mary Campbell, played by Meg Donnelly ) met in the 1970s and became monster killers. It’s narrated by Jensen Ackles , who plays Dean Winchester.