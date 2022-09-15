ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Information needed regarding drive-by shooting

DETROIT – The Detroit Police are seeking information regarding suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Police say, on Thursday, September 15th around noon, suspects were seen driving near W. 7 Mile Rd and Meyers Rd shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police did not specify if there were any injuries...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

69-year-old man arrested after robbing Monroe County bank

MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested a day after he robbed a Monroe County bank. The robbery happened Friday at Monroe County Community Credit Union, located at 7408 Lewis Ave in Temperance. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The man...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest

Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
CANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Police#Warren Fifth Third Bank#Fox#Cpl
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Police searching for woman accused of robbing Warren bank

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for an armed woman accused of robbing a Macomb County bank on Thursday.The incident happened at the Fifth Third Bank location at 30700 Van Dyke Road in Warren. It's unclear how much money the suspect was able to get away with.The suspect is described as a black woman, standing around 5'7" tall. She was wearing a black Carhartt hat and had on all-black clothing. She was also wearing large green reading glasses.She was last seen leaving the facility on foot.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
WARREN, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal

Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy