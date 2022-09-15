WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for an armed woman accused of robbing a Macomb County bank on Thursday.The incident happened at the Fifth Third Bank location at 30700 Van Dyke Road in Warren. It's unclear how much money the suspect was able to get away with.The suspect is described as a black woman, standing around 5'7" tall. She was wearing a black Carhartt hat and had on all-black clothing. She was also wearing large green reading glasses.She was last seen leaving the facility on foot.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

WARREN, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO