Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. Westland gun...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
fox2detroit.com
Man says he was shot at on I-75 in Hazel Park while being followed by SUV
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man says he was shot at while driving on the I-75 freeway in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, the driver was traveling southbound on I-75 when he noticed a white Ford Focus following him for several miles. When the caller crossed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: Information needed regarding drive-by shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police are seeking information regarding suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Police say, on Thursday, September 15th around noon, suspects were seen driving near W. 7 Mile Rd and Meyers Rd shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police did not specify if there were any injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
69-year-old man arrested after robbing Monroe County bank
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested a day after he robbed a Monroe County bank. The robbery happened Friday at Monroe County Community Credit Union, located at 7408 Lewis Ave in Temperance. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police still searching for woman who robbed bank at gunpoint
WARREN, Mich. – Warren police are still searching for a woman who held a clerk at gunpoint while robbing a bank. The robbery happened around 11 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 15) at the Fifth Third Bank near Van Dyke Avenue and 11 Mile Road. Officials said a woman in her...
plymouthvoice.com
Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest
Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe County sheriffs arrest man they say robbed credit union on Friday
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: As of Sept. 17, the suspect has been identified as a 69-year-old man. He was located by police and is now custody at the Lucas County Jail. The Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance, Michigan, was robbed at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor Karen McDonald seeks to curb gun violence by reporting advanced warning signs
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - From active shooter drills to expelling students that break the rules - America's attempts to curb gun violence in schools has not been successful. Research finds that many of the methods used by school districts to reduce the rate of shootings don't achieve their intended goal.
Detroit motorcyclist caught going almost triple the speed limit was a felon with a gun, MSP says
When troopers clocked a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone Thursday night, they didn’t expect to find out he was a convicted felon and in possession of a handgun.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for woman accused of robbing Warren bank
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for an armed woman accused of robbing a Macomb County bank on Thursday.The incident happened at the Fifth Third Bank location at 30700 Van Dyke Road in Warren. It's unclear how much money the suspect was able to get away with.The suspect is described as a black woman, standing around 5'7" tall. She was wearing a black Carhartt hat and had on all-black clothing. She was also wearing large green reading glasses.She was last seen leaving the facility on foot.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.
Detroit Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition
Detroit Police said a driver in a light-colored Lexus struck a woman, 26, while she was walking on Stockton near Van Dyke. It happened on Friday, September 2, around 8:20 p.m.
Man who fired on police from windows of Westland church faces 27 felony charges: MSP
A young man who allegedly opened fire on police officers from the second floor of a Westland church is facing a long list of felony charges. Stefaun Lefebvre, 22, was arraigned 18th District Court on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police officer accidentally shot on the city’s west side -- what we know
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after being shot in the leg accidentally by their partner. The officers were dispatched on a mental health run responding to reports of a possibly suicidal person. Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, a dog...
Warren boy charged with felony, denied bond after allegedly making shooting threats that closed 3 Macomb County school
A 13-year-old Warren boy has been charged with a felony and denied bond after allegedly making threats to shoot up three Metro Detroit schools on Wednesday, causing all three to close for the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State police search for 18-year-old in connection with Inkster liquor store murder
INKSTER, Mich. – State police are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a murder at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald offers a new plan to curb gun violence
With the spike in gun violence the past two years elevating the rate of deaths from firearms among kids to some of their highest ever, the Oakland County prosecutor is introducing a new plan aimed. The early reporting system would empower students and teachers to better identify the behaviors that potential shooters exhibit before they turn violent.
washtenawvoice.com
Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal
Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
Comments / 0