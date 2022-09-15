David Bakhtiari not practicing Thursday after “good practice” Wednesday

The Giants are paying Kenny Golladay like a top wide receiver, but they aren’t using him like one. Golladay had two catches for 22 yards in the first game of the season and played just two snaps in their 19-16 win over the Panthers in Week Two. That followed a summer that made it seem like the new Giants regime wanted little to do with Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract when Dave Gettleman was still the team’s General Manager.

