David Bakhtiari not practicing Thursday after “good practice” Wednesday

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
NBC Sports
Juice’s joke to Jimmy G after realizing he was 49ers' emergency QB
After just one game as Trey Lance’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo found himself back in the QB1 role in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. When Lance exited the game with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter, Garoppolo was well prepared to take the field and eventually lead the team to victory.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
NBC Sports
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
NBC Sports
Lance out with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him as 49ers' QB
Trey Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, and the 49ers' young quarterback quickly was ruled out by the team. Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' former starting QB, replaced Lance. Lance suffered...
NBC Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds increase after Lance's season-ending injury
Trey Lance's season-ending injury might not spell doom for the 49ers this season. After the second-year quarterback suffered a broken right ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII actually went up. Our partners at...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win
This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NBC Sports
Broncos fans tried to help offense by counting down play clock
The Broncos won today, but it’s not going well in Denver. The team under first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett has already developed a bad habit of not getting plays called and snapped quickly enough. It culminated in Sunday with an unusual — and potentially unprecedented — effort by the fans of the home team to chant a countdown of the play clock, in order to ensure that the Broncos are aware of the remaining time to get the play started.
NBC Sports
Week 2 injury report roundup: J.K. Dobbins, Marlon Humphrey questionable for Ravens
Week Two of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The teams playing on Monday...
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: We were pathetic Sunday, but we aren’t that far off
The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league through the first two weeks of the regular season and there wasn’t much mincing of words after Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Jaguars onSunday afternoon. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner called it an “embarrassing” performance and...
NBC Sports
Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll stresses “continual competition” after Kenny Golladay plays two snaps
The Giants are paying Kenny Golladay like a top wide receiver, but they aren’t using him like one. Golladay had two catches for 22 yards in the first game of the season and played just two snaps in their 19-16 win over the Panthers in Week Two. That followed a summer that made it seem like the new Giants regime wanted little to do with Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract when Dave Gettleman was still the team’s General Manager.
NBC Sports
Keeping Jimmy G looks like smart move after Lance injury
SANTA CLARA — It might have seemed like a botched move a few weeks ago but now, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are looking pretty smart for keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. Early in the first quarter of the 49ers' matchup with the Seattle...
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NBC Sports
Garoppolo taking reins for 49ers feels like full-circle moment
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo’s quick adjustment to being under center seemed to happen flawlessly, but the 49ers' quarterback admitted it had an oddly familiar feel. Even though it is Garoppolo’s fifth season with the club, taking the reins in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium after Trey Lance left the game with a broken right ankle, was a shock. Like the entire locker room, Garoppolo was saddened for the young quarterback especially understanding the magnitude of the injury.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G replaces Lance, makes immediate impact vs. Seahawks
After 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in front of a stunned Levi’s Stadium crowd, his backup Jimmy Garoppolo came into the game. And the veteran signal-caller immediately went to work, despite the...
