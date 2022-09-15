ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Plane crash victims' bodies retrieved from site

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 8 days ago

The bodies of two people killed in a plane crash in Arizona Wednesday have been removed from the crash site and taken to a medical examiner's office in Flagstaff.

The victims are believed to be Chad and Brandi Wilson of Wichita Falls, operators of a construction company whose contracts included city projects. The plane crashed in a remote area of northern Arizona.

Due to terrain and weather, investigators were not able to reach the crash site until late afternoon Wednesday, according to Jon Paxton of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Paxton said the medical examiner's office hoped to confirm the identities by late afternoon Thursday.

The plane was believed to be a Piper single-engine, six-passenger craft.

Although the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash later, Paxton said the area where it occurred had experienced heavy rains and large hail around the time of the crash.

"The weather was very severe at that time," he said.

