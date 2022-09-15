Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked.

The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.

According to the police report, McGuinness’ body was recovered and was missing both arms and portions of his left leg. The toxicology report showed cocaine in his system at the time of death.

According to Bay News 9, “The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) authorized trappers to remove two gators from the lake in June, but necropsies proved the animals weren’t involved in the attack.”

Giant Alligator Loose in Texas Neighborhood

An 11-foot, 400-pound was found in a Texas neighborhood recently. Residents were very startled, to say the least. Emergency personnel and wildlife services were called about the situation.

Eventually, they were able to grab the creature along the road.

“This morning around 7.40 a.m., dispatch received calls that an alligator was walking along Peek Road about 50 or 60 yards south of Buffalo Bayou,” said Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvel, the Houston Chronicle reported. “He was caught by licensed trappers from Texas Parks and Wildlife and is being taken to a sanctuary in El Campo.”

A resident of the neighborhood, Michael Schwab, captured the event on film. He then shared it to social media.

“I saw a tweet saying a large alligator was walking near the side of the road in Cinco Ranch,” Schwab said. “I realized this was right down the road from me; jumped in my car and found several police cars and pedestrians watching the whole sight.”

Norvel also noted that the alligator sighting is not common in the area at all.

“They wander from their areas, looking for a mate,” Norvell said. “We always want to emphasize that alligators are native to the area. So people shouldn’t be alarmed when they see them. And usually, if you leave them alone, they’ll leave you alone.”