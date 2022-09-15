ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Kangaroo Decks Photographer Mid-Photo: See the Pic

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfHaO_0hwxQKbT00

Not having any shenanigans from humans, a kangaroo ended up decking a photographer who was in the middle of taking a picture.

The 1967 image, which was shared on Twitter by user Nature is Lit, showed the kangaroo punching the photographer and the camera went flying. “Kangaroo punches a photographer for trying to take its picture, 1967,” the tweet reads.

The image appeared on Twitter just days after a 77-year-old Australian man was killed by a kangaroo. The attack is notably believed to be Australia’s first fatal kangaroo attack in more than 80 years. The New Times reported that the police believed that the man, who was identified as Peter Eades, had been keeping the wild animal as a pet. He was discovered with serious injuries by one of his family members on his property in rural Western Australia over the weekend.

Although the police and paramedics were called to the scene, they were unable to reach Eades due to the kangaroo getting in the way. Unfortunately, officers ended up fatally shooting the animal, and Eades was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wildlife Caregiver Says Authorities Rarely Approve Permits to Keep Kangaroo as Pets

Meanwhile the New York Times reports that in Australia permits are required in order to keep wild animals as pets. However, Tanya Irwin, a senior veterinary nurse and wildlife caregiver at Native Animal Rescue in Western Australia, revealed that the authorities rarely approve of keeping kangaroos as pets.

“They don’t cope well in human situations, in care,” Irwin explained. She said that fatal kangaroo attacks are extremely uncommon. This is due to the animals’ first instinct being to flee. They will also not attack unless they feel cornered. “Typically, when you come across them in the wild, they’ll let you know that they’re there and keep an eye on you, but they don’t come after you.”

It was reported that the last reported fatal kangaroo encounter in Australia happened in 1936. This was in the state of New South Wales. William Cruickshank, who was attacked, succumbed to the injuries he sustained months prior. When he attempted to rescue his two dogs from a large kangaroo. The Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time that Cruickshank’s jaw was broken and he had extensive head injuries. Both injuries confined him to the hospital until his death. He was 38 years old.

Although deaths due to a kangaroo are considered uncommon, injuries have occurred during recent encounters. Earlier this summer, a kangaroo in Queensland cut and broke a leg of a 67-year-old woman. Another Queensland woman was kicked to the ground and stomped on while she was playing golf. A 3-year-old girl in New South Wales had serious cuts to her face and back from an encounter.

Comments / 10

Liz Tyler
3d ago

maybe he's wanted for something maybe he's one of America's top 10 and he doesn't want his picture taken

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
TUCSON, AZ
Outsider.com

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say

An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kangaroos#Decks#Australian#The New Times#The New York Times
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ali Pazani

The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Pets
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death

About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.
ASPEN, CO
ohmymag.co.uk

Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)

Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

560K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy