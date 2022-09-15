Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Bernard E. Davis
Bernard E. Davis, 86, of Galesburg, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on February 25, 1936 in Knoxville, Illinois the son of Raymond and Bessie (Willison) Davis. Bernard married his sweetheart, Julia Maglore, on January 1, 1955 at the First Christian Church in Galesburg. Together they raised their beautiful children and were happily married for 67 years.
977wmoi.com
Kipland Jerald Meece
Kipland Jerald Meece, 56, of Galesburg, Illinois, died unexpectedly, September 14, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. Kip was born July 22, 1966 in Galesburg, Illinois. Kip graduated from Knoxville High School in 1984. Kip served in the US Navy for four years. He had a passion for cars and motorcycles and went on to work for many years as an autobody repair technician at various places around Galesburg.
977wmoi.com
Larry L. Hartman
Larry L. Hartman, age 79, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at 6:12 pm on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. Larry was born on June 22, 1943 in the Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Iowa and he is the son of Lester Clarence and Winefred Irene Anholt Hartman. Larry was raised first in Mediapolis, Iowa where he began school and later was schooled in Morning Sun Iowa. Larry married Carmen Lupita Loper on June 26, 1965 in Burlington, Iowa and she currently is surviving him. Larry began work on a local farm in Iowa. He later began work at Meeker’s Landing in rural Iowa, filling barges for a time on the river. He later became employed by Murray Iron Works in West Burlington, Iowa from 1965 to 1976 until it closed. He then was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Galesburg, Illinois for a number years until he was injured, which forced his retirement and disability. Larry loved to go hunting with his father in law, Elmer Hand. In earlier years, Larry was a member of the Oquawka Volunteer Fire Department, worked and repaired cars locally, and loved to do wood working at his home. His family, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest interest. He is survived by his wife, Carmen of Oquawka, Illinois and two daughters, Aletha Brownlee and Buck of Oquawka, Illinois and Carmen West and Jason, both of Oquawka, Illinois. He has two sons, Bill Hartman of Oquawka and Larry Hartman and Dawn, both of Oquawka, Illinois. There are thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren also surviving. Larry’s sister survives, Judy Strasser and Jim of Morning Sun, Iowa and his brother Dennis Hartman and Debbie of Washington, Iowa also survive him. Larry is preceded in his death by his parents and son, Jeffrey, five brothers, Kenneth, Fred, Richard, Lester, and Ronnie and his sister, Alice.
977wmoi.com
Fighting Scots Volleyball Splits at Viking Classic on Saturday
The Monmouth College volleyball team split a pair of games on Saturday at the Viking Classic and finished the event 2-2. The Scots swept Blackburn College 3-0 in the opener but lost 3-0 to Marian University in the second contest. Monmouth and Blackburn traded points throughout the first set and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
Walker, Rech Score Hat-Tricks in Sunday Win
The Monmouth College women’s soccer team finished off the weekend sweep in Wisconsin with a 7-0 win over Mount Mary on Sunday. The Scots are now 4-4 on the season as they prepare to host Simpson College on Wednesday. The Scots got off to a quick start in Milwaukee...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Football Scores 51 Unanswered Points to Beat IC Saturday
The Monmouth College football team returned home with a 51-20 Family Weekend win over Illinois College on Saturday. The Scots are now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Midwest Conference play heading into the bye week. The Blueboys scored on the first play from scrimmage before the Scots rattled off 51...
977wmoi.com
Regional Office of Education to Host 5th Grade Outdoor Education Day in Honor of Ken Russell
The Regional Office of Education for Henderson, Knox, Mercer, and Warren County in partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions will host the annual 5th Grade Outdoor Education Day. Jodi Scott, Regional Superintendent of Schools, is proud to offer this great program that has been a tradition of the Regional Office of Education for many years. This year will mark the 35th year of this event!
977wmoi.com
Knox County COVID-19 Curbside Testing to Move Within Building
Beginning Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Knox County’s COVID-19 testing will transition from Curbside Testing to within the Knox Community Health Center, 1361 W. Fremont St., Galesburg. The Curbside Testing Trailer location will close on Friday, September 16, 2022. COVID-19 testing will be by Appointment ONLY on Tuesdays and Thursdays...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Sherrard Tigers IHSA Football on 9-16-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Sherrard High School for a Three Rivers Athletic Conference game against the Tigers. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
WIU Named Best Midwestern University by U.S.News & World Report
Western Illinois University has been recognized as a “Best Midwestern University” by U.S.News and World Report. In the U.S.News and World Report 2023 rankings, Western is ranked 39th of 166 public and private colleges and universities on the “Best Regional Universities (Midwest)” list and is one of just two Illinois public institutions in the top 50 of the Best Midwestern list.
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm vs. Knoxville Blue Bullets Football on 9-16-22
The United Red Storm host the Knoxville Blue Bullets for a Lincoln Trail Conference contest. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Population Numbers Down
Every ten years the Warren County Board has to address the gains and losses of population within the Townships of the county. Due to decreased population from the latest census, Chairman Mike Pearson says the loss will result in changes being made and the possibility of losing an assessor for Warren County:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Gets Back On Track With 51-20 Win Over Sherrard
Story by Prairie Communication Intern, Kadin Rogers:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans continued their 2022-2023 football season campaign in Sherrard this week, taking on the TRAC West rival Tigers. Both teams were in need of a win after losing streaks, but it was the Titans who would win in a big way over Sherrard during their homecoming week, by a score of 51-20.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Discussing Possible Funding Options of Potential New Jail
It was a matter of education at the latest Warren County Board meeting on the current progress of a potential new jail being constructed within the county. Chairman Mike Pearson says the board is currently seeking funding sources to put money down on the project:. “We are looking at various...
Comments / 0